Beacon Wellness Brands Introduces The 2025 plusOne Wellness Collective

The Collective Includes Three Board-Certified Practitioners and Therapists Who Will Educate and Advocate for Intimate Wellness for The Brand

BOSTON, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parent company Beacon Wellness Brands ("Beacon Wellness" or "Beacon"), a leading intimate wellness, beauty, and personal care platform, today announced the newest line up of experts for the 2025 plusOne Wellness Collective.

The plusOne Wellness Collective, which originally launched in April 2024, brings together a distinguished group of gynecologists, urologists, a sex therapist, and menopause advocates. United in their mission to transform attitudes and eliminate stigmas around sexual health, this collective is committed to both breaking barriers and driving innovation. Their expertise will contribute to the development of groundbreaking products and the creation of educational content aimed at empowering and informing consumers.

"We're thrilled to continue bridging the education gap around women's intimate wellness with our newest panel of experts," said Maria Warrington, CEO of Beacon Wellness Brands.

Members of the 2025 plusOne Wellness Collective include:

Todd Baratz – Psychotherapist, Sex Therapist & Influencer

– Psychotherapist, Sex Therapist & Influencer Dr. Karyn Eilber – Urologist, Urogynecologist & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgeon, Author

– Urologist, Urogynecologist & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgeon, Author Dr. Betsy Greenleaf – Urogynecologist, Author, Menopause Advocate

– Urogynecologist, Author, Menopause Advocate Dr. Somi Javaid – OBGYN, Founder of HerMD, Midlife Wellness Expert

About Beacon Wellness Brands

Beacon Wellness Brands designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sexual wellness devices and accessories (plusOne), personal care (Palmperfect), and beauty care (Plum Beauty). The brand's goal is to democratize wellness for all by empowering consumers with accessible self-care. Its products are currently sold in over 25,000 retail locations nationwide, including Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens, Meijer, and Amazon, as well as www.myplusone.com.

SOURCE Beacon Wellness Brands