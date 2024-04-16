Beacon Wellness Brands Launches plusOne Wellness Collective

The Collective Includes Board-Certified Practitioners and Therapists to Educate and Advocate for Intimate Wellness

BOSTON, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parent company Beacon Wellness Brands ("Beacon Wellness" or "Beacon"), a leading intimate wellness, beauty, and personal care platform, today announced the launch of the plusOne Wellness Collective, an expert panel that will help further advocate for intimate health as a holistic wellness priority.

The plusOne Wellness Collective includes an esteemed group of Gynecologists, Urologists, Pelvic Floor Surgeons, Sex Therapists and Sexologists. Together, they're on a mission to revolutionize perceptions and erase taboos surrounding sexual health. Beyond breaking barriers, this collective is dedicated to driving innovation. They'll lend their expertise to help shape cutting-edge products and craft educational content that educates and empowers consumers.

"There's a lack of education around women's intimate wellness and society as a whole is generally uncomfortable with the topic–and we're changing that," said Lisa Tanzer, CEO of Beacon Wellness Brands. "The plusOne Wellness Collective aims to be a pioneer in empowering consumers on their intimate wellness journey while educating them on how to take control of their own personal health. We've done our homework. We launched an attitudinal study, surveying over 2000 individuals to further understand evolving trends and attitudes, and discovered invaluable insights for the future of intimate health and happiness. This study revealed that over 50% of women are embarrassed to talk to their doctor about sex. We are hoping to change the conversation and drive acceptance around sexual health and wellness overall. While we've seen some progress in expanding the conversation, there's still a long way to go, and the plusOne Wellness Collective will play a large part in this progression."

Members of the plusOne Wellness Collective include:

Dr. Karyn Eilber – Urologist, Urogynecologist & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgeon, Author

– Urologist, Urogynecologist & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgeon, Author Todd Baratz – Psychotherapist, Sex Therapist & Influencer

– Psychotherapist, Sex Therapist & Influencer Dr. Taylor Nolan – Former Bachelor/Bachelor in Paradise Star, Psychotherapist & Sexologist, Influencer

– Former Bachelor/Bachelor in Paradise Star, Psychotherapist & Sexologist, Influencer Dr. Felice Gersh – OB-GYN, Integrative Medicine, Author, Menopause Specialist

– OB-GYN, Integrative Medicine, Author, Menopause Specialist Dr. Betsy Greenleaf – Urogynecologist, Author

About Beacon Wellness Brands

Beacon Wellness Brands designs, develops, manufactures, and markets personal care (Palmperfect), beauty care (Plum Beauty), and sexual wellness devices and accessories (plusOne). The brand's goal is to democratize wellness for all by empowering consumers with accessible self-care. Its products are currently sold in over 25,000 retail locations nationwide, including Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens, Meijer, and Amazon, as well as online via its own website.

