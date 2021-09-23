Beaconcure Announces Webinar Series on How Automation Can Play a Key Part in Accelerating Drug Approval

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the influx of clinical trials, more data is being generated and must be collected, monitored, managed, and shared. The pharmaceutical industry is continuously striving to reduce complexity, streamline business processes and workflows, and increase efficiency in analysing the data.

The first such webinar will take place on Tuesday, Oct, 5, 2021 at 11:30 am (GMT-4). Entitled "How Automation Plays a Key Part in Accelerating Drug Delivery Approval" the webinar will present:

The pharmaceutical industry challenges in validating clinical trial data and the implications on timelines and accuracy

The first of its kind AI solution developed with Pfizer to advance and speed up data handling processes

The business opportunity

Future trends - where will the industry be in 5 years with respect to clinical programming practices?

Speakers for the first webinar will be Craig Lipset, Former Head of Clinical Innovation Pfizer, Hugh Donovan, Former EVP Clinical Research Services Parexel, Yael Gozin, Head Nonclinical Reg. Writing & Submissions, Takeda Yoran Bar, CEO of Beaconcure and Illan Carmeli CPO at Beaconcure.

About Beaconcure

Beaconcure developed an ML/NLP-driven analytics platform that is designed to support the life science industry in validating the content of clinical trials. With their technology, Beaconcure helps pharmaceutical companies and CROs to significantly improve the quality of their outputs (clinical reports, safety analysis etc.) by identifying programming issues, specification deficiencies, and data inconsistencies.

With their first-of-its kind solution, the algorithms convert various clinical data formats in any layout into a semantic and dynamic database, to which any required segmentation rule, crosscheck and analysis can be applied. All defined errors and anomalies are identified, with 99.7% accuracy, in a matter of hours, drastically reducing clinical data processing timelines and increasing the quality of the output.

Learn more about Beaconcure solution at https://beaconcure.com.

