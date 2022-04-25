Beaconcure to Share Insights on Clinical Trial Data Validation at PHUSE US Connect and PharmaSUG

Feature presentations at two major conferences this May will highlight unprecedented capabilities for life science professionals

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beaconcure , a data analytics company that automates clinical trial data validation, has announced that this May, it will present at two major international conferences - PHUSE US Connect 2022 (May 1-4 in Atlanta, Georgia) and PharmaSUG 2022 (May 22-25 in Austin, Texas).

PHUSE US Connect and PharmaSUG serve as points of convergence for life science and health research professionals seeking technology in healthcare data analytics and regulatory support. Industry leaders from Pfizer, Merck, AstraZeneca, Takeda and numerous other life science companies are slated to attend.

At both conferences, Co-founder and CEO Yoran Bar will present a demonstration of Verify, Beaconcure's automated output validation solution specifically designed for the pharmaceutical industry. Co-founder and CPO Ilan Carmeli will present on how automation can convert static files into machine readable formats and the implications of implementing this automation. In addition, senior advisors and data analysts from Beaconcure will present on automation's role in addressing the challenge of cross-table consistency and how software can account for table discrepancies.

Beaconcure works with Pfizer and other global pharmaceutical companies and CROs to shorten timelines to submission for regulatory approval by the FDA. Its platform uses machine learning and natural language processing to ensure clinical data's accuracy and structure this data in a way that gives regulators insight into safety and efficacy. Verify is trained to support a wide array of therapeutic areas and has already improved outputs for over a hundred clinical studies across cancer treatment, rare diseases and various vaccines.

"We are pleased and excited to play a prominent role at two meeting points where ideas and standards take shape for data in the life sciences," said Yoran Bar, CEO of Beaconcure. "As CROs and pharmaceutical companies aim to keep pace with ever-increasing volumes of studies, outputs and potential breakthrough treatments, we look forward to sharing our insights with them this May as experts assemble in Atlanta and then in Austin."

More and more life sciences companies are seeking to automate the resource-intensive but mission-critical process of quality-checking clinical trial results. To meet growing demand, Beaconcure is also expanding its platform beyond clinical trial data validation. Verify will serve CROs and pharmaceutical companies even earlier in the pre-submission process by validating datasets. The platform is also becoming more integrated, which will better enable users to organize information according to study and transfer this information between studies, all the while retaining collaborative know-how.

Aside from its presentations, Beaconcure will be on site for meetings and live demonstrations of its platform, Verify. To book a meeting or demo, please use this link . Company executives will also be present at booth number 27 at PHUSE US Connect.

About Beaconcure

Beaconcure's ML/NLP-driven analytics platform supports the life science industry in validating the content of clinical trials. The company helps pharmaceutical companies and CROs improve outputs by identifying programming issues, specification deficiencies and data inconsistencies. Its first-of-its-kind solution converts tabular outputs in any format and layout into a structured database, to which any required checks and analysis may be applied. The platform identifies all defined discrepancies and anomalies with 99.7% accuracy in a matter of hours, de-risking and reducing the timelines of statistical analysis processing. Learn more at www.beaconcure.com .

