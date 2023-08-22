Beaconstac introduces digital business card product to meet customer demand

Replacing paper business cards, digital contact cards meet agile, climate-conscious enterprise requirements

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beaconstac , the highest-ranked QR code platform on G2, today announced the expansion of its digital business card offering, which helps users boost interactive networking, attract new customers and create connections to meet brand and business goals. Due to the product's popularity and its alignment with climate-conscious organizations, Beaconstac is investing in the Digital Business Card offering.

The return of in-person conferences and events, coupled with highly interactive and ROI-driven networking opportunities, led enterprise organizations and business professionals to seek a quick and straightforward solution to share relevant contact information with fellow industry experts like email addresses, telephone numbers and LinkedIn profiles. Pepsi, Néstle, Toyota and Shell are among the most prominent enterprises leveraging Beaconstac's digital business card product.

"Business cards play a significant role in creating opportunities for professionals, but as our world becomes increasingly digital-first, organizations are looking to upgrade to contactless options,'' said Sharat Potharaju , CEO of Beaconstac. "Because businesses want virtual alternatives that are safe, engaging and effective, digital business cards have become a mainstream option for business professionals, going as far as serving as a personal CRM of sorts."

Beaconstac's digital business cards are scalable for teams of all sizes and have cross-departmental benefits:

Sales : Prompt meaningful connections with prospects and add contact information to a customer's address book instantly

: Human Resources : Manage individual business cards easily as employees transition and create sub-accounts for different teams

: Marketing : Organize marketing campaigns and originate more traffic from offline touchpoints

: IT: Ensure security compliance and access to dedicated customer support and success teams

"Using Beaconstac Digital Business Cards, we've saved time and resources by provisioning cards at scale," said Tony Smith, Creative Director at Rodeo Dental and Orthodontics .

The launch of Beaconstac's digital business card product follows a $25M Series A funding round in January 2023 and profitable revenue growth of 200% for 2022, underscoring the strong market demand for Beaconstac's SaaS platform.

For more information about Beaconstac and how digital business cards support instant, ROI-driven networking, visit beaconstac.com .

About Beaconstac

Beaconstac's vision is to enable digital connections with every physical object and place on the planet. Our platform makes physical products and places talk directly to consumers through digital content and actions by leveraging smartphone technologies like QR codes.

Over 50,000 businesses and brands in 100+ countries use our Phygital Customer Engagement platform to build direct relationships, grow lifetime revenue, and acquire first-party data in industries ranging from consumer goods, hospitality, retail, and real estate, reaching over 5 million monthly active users.

