BeaconUnited Expands National Coverage and Solutions for CPG Manufacturers

MONTVALE, N.J., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BeaconUnited LLC, a leading full-service sales and marketing agency for the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industry, is pleased to announce coverage expansion to new channels and further investments in its extensive capabilities offering.

Effective immediately, Burdette Beckmann, Inc., a sales agency rich in history for representing snack and confectionery manufacturers, joins BeaconUnited to provide comprehensive, national solutions for manufacturers seeking a true sales and marketing partner. BBI will bring BeaconUnited's clients the very best services available to clients seeking representation for the Value, Special Markets, Club, and Vending channels. BBI's Kent, WA office will also provide full service coverage for BeaconUnited clients for grocery and drug retailers in the Pacific Northwest.

Robert Taylor, Jr., President of BBI, stated, "We are excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the BeaconUnited organization. This will allow us to bring expertise in Value, Special Markets, Club, and Vending coverage to BeaconUnited clients and allow us to tap in to resources and capabilities in data, analytics, and strategic consulting that we have not had in the past. We also have a dedicated inside Telesales team to drive incremental revenue for clients across multiple channels. Overall, this relationship is a win-win for BBI, BeaconUnited, and all of our customers."

Over the past year, BeaconUnited has announced significant financial investments in new data sources and technology and coverage expansion across emerging and growing channels in the CPG industry. BeaconUnited leaders believe that using a wholistic, data-driven view of the marketplace to create an omnichannel strategic vision for brands provides the greatest chance for success and predictable outcomes. Member-owned and debt-free, BeaconUnited has the ability to make financial investments when and where they are needed and the agility to react to fast-changing market and competitive conditions at the local, regional and national level.

"We welcome Burdette Beckmann to BeaconUnited and look forward to working together on behalf of our clients," said Tony Ferolie, Chairman of BeaconUnited. "Adding BBI to the team demonstrates our commitment to our clients to continuously seek out ways to grow and expand the breadth and depth of our services and capabilities."

About BeaconUnited

BeaconUnited is a leading full-service sales and marketing agency for the CPG industry. BeaconUnited brings together leading sales and marketing organizations across the country, serving manufacturers of consumer goods and retailers across multiple channels. With the combined reach and resources of a national brokerage firm and the personal touch and market know-how of local and regional experts, BeaconUnited is equipped to provide tailored, brand-building solutions for CPG companies across the U.S. With a focus on service and performance that exceeds clients' expectations, the connected national team of associates delivers solutions from strategy development to execution at the retailer shelf.

Burdette Beckmann, Inc.

Burdette Beckmann, Inc. is a sales and marketing agency for the CPG industry focused on snack and confectionery manufacturers. Headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, FL with offices located across the country, BBI is well positioned in key locations to serve major manufacturers and retailers. While driven to deliver the very best in service and results for its clients, BBI is committed to making a difference and proudly gives back to communities through its corporate sponsorships and philanthropic works. For more information, please visit www.BBITeam.com.

For more information, please contact:

BeaconUnited LLC

Jill Natzke (847-778-9282)

195172@email4pr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beaconunited-expands-national-coverage-and-solutions-for-cpg-manufacturers-300648905.html

SOURCE BeaconUnited