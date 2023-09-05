Beactica Therapeutics announces the selection of BEA-17 as a preclinical candidate

News provided by

Beactica Therapeutics AB

05 Sep, 2023, 01:58 ET

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beactica Therapeutics AB, the Swedish precision oncology company, today announced the selection of BEA-17 as a preclinical candidate for its LSD1 programme aimed at finding new therapies for aggressive brain tumours and other life-threatening cancers.

BEA-17 is a first-in-class small molecule which has shown promising potentiation of immune-modulating treatments in preclinical models of several cancer forms. BEA-17 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), the most aggressive form of brain tumour. With the selection of this first preclinical candidate, IND-enabling toxicology studies will be initiated in preparation for clinical trials.

"We are thrilled to announce the selection of BEA-17 as a preclinical candidate. Reaching this remarkable milestone is a major achievement, as the vast majority of programmes fail at the preclinical stage." said Dr Per Källblad, CEO of Beactica Therapeutics. "The selection of this molecule reflects our aim to test this new approach in humans as quickly as possible."

About BEA-17

BEA-17 is a first-in-class small molecule targeted degrader (non-PROTAC) of lysine demethylase 1 (LSD1) and its co-factor CoREST. In syngeneic animal models of cancer, the compound has shown promising potentiation of immune-modulating treatments in several cancer forms, including anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors in colon cancer (CT26) and standard of care (temozolomide and radiation) in glioblastoma (GL261). Pharmacokinetic studies of BEA-17 show good blood-brain-barrier penetration and oral availability. BEA-17 is investigational and not approved anywhere globally. Its efficacy and safety in humans have not been established. BEA-17 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM).

About Beactica Therapeutics

Beactica Therapeutics AB is a privately held precision oncology company committed to the fight against cancer. The company is advancing a pipeline of novel small molecule therapeutics with a focus to treat genetically defined cancers with significant unmet medical need. Beactica's approach is centered around targeting synthetically lethal disease proteins with allosteric modulators and targeted protein degraders. Beactica deliver value to patients and shareholders by advancing its programmes to clinical proof of concept. For more information, please visit www.beactica.com.  

Beactica Therapeutics Contact
Per Källblad M.Sc. Ph.D.
CEO
[email protected]
Tel: +46 18 56 08 80

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Beactica Therapeutics AB

Also from this source

Beactica Therapeutics announces the selection of BEA-17 as a preclinical candidate

Beactica Therapeutics appoints Jarl Ulf Jungnelius M.D. to its Board of Directors as it advances towards clinical-stage activities

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.