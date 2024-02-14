Beactica Therapeutics' TEAD programme selected for late-breaking research presentation at the AACR Annual Meeting 2024

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beactica Therapeutics AB, the Swedish precision oncology company, today announced that its TEAD programme has been selected for a late-breaking presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research's Annual Meeting 2024. The conference will take place on April 5-10, 2024 in San Diego, California.

Dr Peter Brandt, Head of Chemistry, will present a poster entitled Degraders of TEAD transcription factors based on interface 3 binders on Sunday April 7, 2024, at 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM. The location is at the San Diego Convention Center, Section 52, abstract presentation number: LB029. The session title is Late-Breaking Research: Chemistry.

The presentation will include new positive results from studies with novel proteolysis-targeting degraders of TEAD based on interface 3-binding ligands under development by Beactica. This will include head-to-head in vitro comparisons with other classes of TEAD modulators in clinical development such as palmitoylation inhibitors and direct YAP–TEAD protein–protein interaction inhibitors. The work to be presented contains contributions by Beactica's collaborators at the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS), one of 27 institutes and centers at the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Organised by the American Association for Cancer Research, the AACR Annual Meeting is the largest and most important cancer drug discovery event in the world. It has an anticipated attendance of more than 20 000 scientists, clinicians, advocates, and other attendees. The event spans integrative cancer science, global impact, individualised patient care and showcases the best and most up-to-date cancer science available.

About TEAD

TEAD 1–4 (Transcriptional Enhanced Associate Domain) are transcription factors that together with its coactivators YAP (Yes-associated protein) and TAZ (transcriptional coactivator with PDZ-binding motif) play key roles in the Hippo signalling pathway that regulates cell proliferation, apoptosis, and stemness. Dysregulation of the Hippo pathway and subsequent activation of TEAD has been reported in a wide range of cancers such as squamous cell carcinoma, head and neck, gynaecological, and gastrointestinal cancers. The first clinical proof-of-concept for drugging the Hippo–YAP–TEAD pathway was achieved with the TEAD inhibitor VT3989 and was presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in April 2023.

About Beactica Therapeutics

Beactica Therapeutics AB is a privately held precision oncology company committed to the fight against cancer. The company is advancing a pipeline of novel small molecule therapeutics with a focus to treat genetically defined cancers with significant unmet medical need. Beactica's approach is centered around targeting synthetically lethal disease proteins with allosteric modulators and targeted protein degraders. Beactica deliver value to patients and shareholders by advancing its programmes to clinical proof of concept. For more information, please visit www.beactica.com.

Beactica Therapeutics Contact

Per Källblad M.Sc. Ph.D.

CEO

[email protected]

Tel: +46 18 56 08 80

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Beactica Therapeutics AB