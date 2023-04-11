Beactica Therapeutics to present update on LSD1 programme at the AACR Annual Meeting 2023

STOCKHOLM, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beactica Therapeutics AB, the Swedish precision oncology company, today announced that its LSD1 programme has been selected for a poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research's Annual Meeting 2023. The conference will take place on April 14-19, 2023 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Dr Konrad Koehler, Head of Discovery, will present a poster entitled Potentiation of Immunotherapy by LSD1 Modulation on Sunday April 16, 2023, at 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM. The location is at the Orange County Convention Center, Section 24, Abstract Presentation Number: 705. The session category is Immunology.

Beactica Therapeutics' poster presentation will include new positive results with BEA-17 from in vitro and in vivo studies, including potentiation of anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors in a syngeneic animal model of colon cancer (CT26) and potentiation of standard of care (radiation + temozolomide) in a syngeneic animal model of glioblastoma (GL261).

BEA-17 was recently granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM).

Organised by the American Association for Cancer Research, the AACR Annual Meeting is the largest and most important cancer drug discovery event in the world. It has an anticipated attendance of more than 20 000 scientists, clinicians, advocates, and other attendees. The event spans integrative cancer science, global impact, individualised patient care and showcases the best and most up-to-date cancer science available.

About BEA-17

BEA-17 is a first-in-class small molecule targeted degrader (non-PROTAC) of the epigenetic enzyme LSD1 and its co-factor CoREST. The compound has shown promising preclinical in vivo potentiation of immune-modulating treatments in several cancer forms, including anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors in syngeneic models of colon cancer (CT26) and standard of care (temozolomide and radiation) in syngeneic models of glioblastoma (GL261). Pharmacokinetic studies of BEA-17 show good blood-brain-barrier penetration and oral availability. BEA-17 is investigational and not approved anywhere globally. Its efficacy and safety in humans have not been established. BEA-17 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM).

About Beactica Therapeutics

Beactica Therapeutics AB is a privately held precision oncology company committed to the fight against cancer. The company is advancing a pipeline of novel small molecule therapeutics with a focus to treat genetically defined cancers with significant unmet medical need. Beactica's approach is centered around targeting synthetically lethal disease proteins with allosteric modulators and targeted protein degraders (PROTACs). Beactica deliver value to patients and shareholders by advancing its programmes to clinical proof of concept. For more information, please visit www.beactica.com.

