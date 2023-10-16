Beaker Market is to grow by USD 468.07 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 33% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The beaker market is expected to grow by USD 468.07 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.61% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by type (glass and plastic ), end-user (research and academic institutes, CRO, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and healthcare facilities ), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). To gain access to more company profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

North America is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The presence of a lot of key market players and the growing demand for glass and plastic beakers in pharmaceutical research and diagnostics applications. To ensure that laboratories operating within the pharmaceutical or biotechnology industry are able to comply with their regulatory requirements effectively, these market players have become increasingly focused on providing quality and sterility-certified products. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Company Profile:

Advanced Technocracy Inc., Calibre Scientific Inc., Citotest Scientific Co. Ltd., Eisco Scientific LLC, Goel Scientific Glass Works Ltd., HOVERLABS, Jencons Glass Industries, JiangSu Huida Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., Labvida Scientific Co. Ltd., Lapmaster Wolters, Merck KGaA, NDS Technologies, Inc., Penn Tool Co Inc., Quark Glass LLC, Sabar Scientific, Technical Glass Products, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ZHEJIANG RUNLAB TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, Dawn Scentific Inc, and Foxx Life Sciences

Advanced Technocracy Inc: The company offers beakers such as conical beaker, beaker low form, and beaker squat form.

Beaker Market: Segmentation Analysis

The glass segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The high mechanical and thermal strength and inertness of the beaker against a variety of chemicals is a major advantage of laboratory-grade beakers. Moreover, in the manufacture of these glass beakers, more thickness is added to make it harder to break down.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"

Beaker Market: Market Dynamics.

Key Factors

Rising demand for beakers in diagnostic laboratories

Increasing adoption of disposable plastic beakers

Governments growing funding for academic research institutes

There is a growing demand for beakers in diagnostic laboratories is a key factor driving market growth. This includes monitoring the incidence of acute and chronic diseases, such as cancer, metabolic disorders, cardiovascular disease, infectious illness, or central nervous system disorder.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market.

What are the key data covered in this beaker market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the beaker market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the beaker market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the beaker market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of beaker market companies.

