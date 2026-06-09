Beal Bank Funds Over $200 Million Total Commitment for Acquisition of The Towers at Williams Square in Las Colinas

PLANO, Texas, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beal Bank is pleased to announce that it has provided a total of over $200 million to fund the acquisition of The Towers at Williams Square in the landmark Las Colinas development in Irving, Texas. Transaction sponsors include Hillwood Urban and Vanderbilt Office Properties.

© 2023 Hillwood Development Company, LLC.

Known worldwide by the historic Mustangs of Las Colinas sculpture, The Towers at Williams Square has long fueled the Dallas-Fort Worth market as a destination for major business headquarters and as an anchor for local tourism and the surrounding modern, upscale retail and residential properties.

The 1.4 million-square-foot Class A office campus is the beneficiary of more than $30 million in recent renovations. It currently serves as home to the Big 12 Conference, Caterpillar Inc., Flowserve and the Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, well-known brands such as Accenture, Gallo, Mitsubishi, Capgemini and Anheuser-Busch maintain regional offices there. With this transaction, The Towers at Williams Square is well primed for the future.

Anthony Sassine, President of a Beal Bank lending affiliate, said, "This transaction represented a fantastic opportunity – the location, the property, and the two sponsors are best in class. It was truly a pleasure working with Hillwood and Vanderbilt to originate a transaction that furthers their goal of acquiring first-class office assets with high-grade tenants across the south. This financing helps ensure The Towers at Williams Square will continue to draw the best business tenants and to set the pace for growth in the area."

Beal Bank is uniquely suited for this transaction and others like it. Its flexibility and creativity to meet the exacting needs of the counterparties; familiarity with and proximity to the area; and size and one-stop-shop approach with no risk of syndication all positioned Beal perfectly to fund this transaction.

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About Beal Bank: Beal Bank is the brand and d/b/a for both Beal Bank USA (Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender), headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Monet Bank (Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender), based in Plano, Texas (near Dallas). The two affiliate Banks have combined assets of nearly $16.2 billion as of March 31, 2026, and both Banks have well-earned reputations as stable, strongly capitalized financial institutions.

The Banks and their lending affiliates are active in financing commercial real estate; acquiring individual loans and loan portfolios; and financing and funding loans and syndication interests in loans secured by tangible assets in such industries as real estate, lodging, energy and power, manufacturing, timber, and transportation and distribution. The Banks' core consumer service is to provide depositors with competitive rates on certificates of deposit (CDs) online and through branches.

Contact: Anthony Sassine

[email protected]

O 469-467-5546 | C 214-395-8101.

SOURCE Beal Bank