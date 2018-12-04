Beal Properties Now Pre-Leasing 2900 N. Mildred Following Renovations

The updated building, which features studio and one-bedroom apartments, is perfect for students and young professionals. Units feature vintage details such as crown molding and bay windows and have been upgraded with granite countertops, glass-tiled backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Each rental includes an in-unit washer/dryer and dishwasher, and the entire building has had its plumbing and electric systems updated. Located at the corner of Mildred and Diversey — a 15-minute walk from DePaul's campus — it's a great option for students apartment hunting for the spring and summer quarters.

The modernized, beautiful apartments are expected to rent quickly in an area with extremely high demand and competitive pricing. Thirty-five of the building's highly-desirable units will be move-in ready for February occupancy, while the remaining 65 units will be ready for renters later in the year. The entire project — a full gut rehab — is estimated to be completed in early Fall 2019.

The pet-friendly units start at only $1,350 per month, and the building is located just two blocks from the Diversey CTA Brown Line stop.

To schedule a tour, contact Hal, the Building Engineer at (773) 563-3245 or hal@bealproperties.com.

About Beal Properties

For more than 30 years, privately-held Beal Properties has been one of Metropolitan Chicago's leading owners of multi-family apartment buildings. The company offers beautiful and well-maintained apartments in the vibrant Lake View, Lincoln Park, Wrigleyville, Ravenswood, Lincoln Square, Logan Square and Gold Coast neighborhoods, as well as in the historic North Shore neighborhoods of Northfield, Evanston, Highland Park, Glencoe and Winnetka.

Beal Properties is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitations, or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin, or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All persons are hereby informed that all Beal Properties rental units are available on an equal opportunity basis.

