Beal Wellness Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony, Welcoming Columbus Officials and Foxie 105's Lady Pop

COLUMBUS, Ga., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beal Wellness proudly announces the official ribbon-cutting of its new location at 6501 Veterans Parkway, Suite 4B in Columbus, Georgia. The grand opening event, held on Friday, October 18th, was an incredible success with a strong turnout from Columbus city officials, local business owners, and special guest Lady Pop from Foxie 105.

The event celebrated Beal Wellness's mission to expand access to mental health care services in the Columbus area, offering therapy and medication management for conditions such as depression, anxiety, PTSD, and more. As part of the festivities, attendees had the opportunity to tour the state-of-the-art facility and meet the team of dedicated professionals committed to delivering compassionate and effective care.

"We are thrilled by the overwhelming support from the community," said Jennifer Beal Fields, CEO of Beal Wellness. "With the growing demand for mental health services in the Columbus area, our team is committed to ensuring that everyone has access to high-quality, personalized mental health care. Today marks a significant milestone in our journey to improve lives, one client at a time."

Among the highlights of the day were speeches from Columbus city officials and an appearance by Lady Pop of Foxie 105, who has been a strong advocate for mental health awareness in the local community. Her presence underscored Beal Wellness's commitment to engaging with the community and raising awareness around mental health services.

The ribbon-cutting was followed by refreshments, facility tours, and a raffle with prizes that created excitement among the attendees. Beal Wellness looks forward to continuing its work in the Columbus community, ensuring that mental wellness is accessible, affordable, and impactful for individuals and families alike.

Event Details Recap:

• Date: Friday, October 18, 2024

• Time: 11:00 AM

• Location: 6501 Veterans Parkway, Suite 4B, Columbus, GA

For more information on the services provided or to book an appointment, please contact Beal Wellness at 404-768-2218 or visit www.bealwellness.com .

About Beal Wellness:

Beal Wellness is a leading provider of mental health services, offering comprehensive psychiatry and counseling care. With a mission to improve the mental well-being of individuals and families, Beal Wellness delivers personalized, compassionate, and evidence-based treatments in a supportive environment. For more updates, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Dr. Eddie Beal

Beal Wellness

+1 404-768-2218

