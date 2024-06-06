NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading clean supplement brand, BEAM Be Amazing, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its partnership with Dole Food Company to introduce Dole Whip® supplements:

Dole Whip ® Strawberry Vegan Protein Powder

Strawberry Vegan Protein Powder Dole Whip® Pineapple Pre-Workout Powder

BEAM Be Amazing Introduces Iconic Dole Whip® Supplements

The iconic Dole Whip flavor, cherished for its refreshing taste and nostalgic charm, joins forces with BEAM's premium products to create an unexpected flavor fusion. This delightful collaboration offers a nutritious treat that caters to health-conscious individuals and Dole Whip enthusiasts alike.

The collaboration was brokered by Beanstalk, Dole's global brand extension agency.

Today marks the exciting debut of the sweet and tart Dole Whip zing in BEAM Be Amazing's product lineup, blending Dole's signature quality and taste with BEAM's commitment to excellence. The beloved Dole Whip Pineapple flavor joins BEAM Be Amazing's stimulant-free pre-workout, crafted without caffeine for any time use. This pre-workout is fortified with three trademarked ingredients, is naturally flavored and colored, and is proudly vegan. Furthermore, the highly anticipated Dole Whip Strawberry flavor is launching in BEAM Be Amazing's award-winning vegan protein. Dole Whip Strawberry boasts 20g of protein per serving, zero sugar, added prebiotic fiber, is gluten- and soy-free, and has only 130 calories per serving. It utilizes patented Puris Pea, ensuring unmatched taste and texture. This marks BEAM Be Amazing's second vegan protein flavor to be 100% natural, continuing their commitment to avoiding artificial flavors, sweeteners, colors, or dyes.

Tarun Singh, CMO of BEAM Be Amazing, expressed excitement about this expanded collaboration, stating, "With the success of our first flavor collaboration with Dole, our consumers were eager to see how this partnership would expand. I'm very excited to fully exceed their expectations and once again deliver great products, great flavors, and a great experience, never sacrificing one over the other."

"We're excited to strengthen our partnership with BEAM Be Amazing as we introduce the iconic flavors of Dole Whip into the supplement category," stated Elisabeth Morris, Director of Brand and Licensing at Dole Food Company. "The BEAM x Dole products epitomize better-for-you options, with natural ingredients that support our mission of making the world a healthier place. Our aim was to create inclusive Vegan supplements that are 100% natural and free from allergens and added sugars. BEAM Be Amazing has surpassed expectations once again, and we're delighted to enhance consumers' fitness experiences with the addition of Dole Whip flavors."

The growing partnership between Dole and BEAM Be Amazing aligns with their shared mission of encouraging consumers to adopt healthier and more vibrant lifestyles. For more information on BEAM x Dole products and purchasing details, visit youcanbeam.com/dole.

About BEAM Be Amazing:

BEAM Be Amazing is a premium supplement brand dedicated to empowering individuals on their wellness journey. The brand's name, BEAM, symbolizes "be amazing" and honors the successful cancer treatment of co-founder Mike Yewdell. For more information, visit youcanbeam.com

About Dole Food Company:

Dole Food Company, Inc., part of Dole plc, is one of the world's largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education. For more information, please visit www.dole.com

