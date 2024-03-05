BEAM be amazing® Unveils Greens On The Go™: A Groundbreaking Shelf Stable Ready-to-Drink Greens Beverage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. , March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks a significant milestone for BEAM be amazing®, a leading health and wellness brand, as they proudly unveil Greens On The Go™. This revolutionary patent pending ready-to-drink greens product, meticulously crafted over nearly two years, sets a new standard in convenience, nutrition, and flavor.

BEAM be amazing® Unveils Greens On The Go™

"Greens On The Go represents a bold leap forward for BEAM be amazing, introducing a completely innovative category of RTD beverages that seamlessly blends convenience, wellness, and unparalleled taste," remarked Russell Saks, CEO of BEAM be amazing.

Greens On The Go™ epitomizes the next evolution of RTD beverages in the health and wellness landscape. Each can of BEAM Greens has antioxidants, immune and gut support, electrolytes, essential vitamins, minerals, and hydration support, all in a convenient ready-to-drink format.

Containing a blend of 10 fruits and vegetables per can, Greens On The Go™ is a testament to BEAM be amazing's commitment to product innovation. Free from added sugars and only 25 calories per serving, this groundbreaking beverage features a carefully curated selection of ingredients, including Organic Cucumber Juice, Organic Celery Juice, Organic Broccoli, Organic Kale, Organic Spinach, Organic Orange, Organic Banana, Organic Papaya, Organic Shiitake Mushrooms, and Organic Jerusalem Artichoke.

Witness the future of wellness beverages firsthand at the Natural Products Expo West, Booth #3898C, starting March 14th. For those unable to attend the event, Greens On The Go™ will be available for purchase later this year. To schedule an appointment for a tasting at Expo West, visit BEAMGreens.com.

About BEAM be amazing:

BEAM be amazing is a premium supplement brand that delivers high-quality products to empower individuals on their wellness journey. BEAM stands for be amazing and is the name of the cancer treatment that cured one of the co-founders of BEAM, Mike Yewdell. For more information visit: https://youcanbeam.com/

