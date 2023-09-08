BEAM Brings a Modern Twist to Jersey City Church, Creating Beautiful Living Spaces in the Most Unexpected Way

News provided by

BEAM Architects

08 Sep, 2023, 08:41 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BEAM Architects is a boutique architectural firm that creatively focuses on building smart designs for multifamily and commercial projects in the New York City area. The firm has extensive experience in adaptive reuse, repurposing materials, and modernizing buildings, bringing them into the 21st century.

Continue Reading
BEAM Architects: Contemporary Design With Restored Elements
BEAM Architects: Contemporary Design With Restored Elements
BEAM Architects: Old World Charm With Modern Elegance
BEAM Architects: Old World Charm With Modern Elegance

BEAM is building success by design integrity and adding value to local neighborhoods. They exceed their client goals through their expertise in many facets of architectural design, from facade design to interior design to their superb knowledge of building code, functionality, and design in general.

BEAM has a growing presence in the Jersey City area, where they have exemplified their work in the beautifully smart buildings they designed. One of the newest and most innovative projects is The Bridget, located at 380 Montgomery Street. BEAM has used its expertise to convert this former church into a modern living space while maintaining a historical presence in the details. The church's 50-foot-high ceilings, transformed into habitable space by dividing the interior horizontally, set the stage for layers of unique residential units. Each apartment, now alive with modern comfort, tells its own story by preserving the unique features of its location within the church. The challenges with integrating the church's original architectural elements, such as the vaulted ceilings and the imposing clerestory windows, into a residential setting offer valuable insights to architects and designers.

The stunning modern interiors preserve the impressive historical details, creating unique and updated living spaces with a classic yet modern twist. A range of studios to three-bedroom units makes a statement with homes featuring historical, beautiful stained glass windows with all the modern amenities.

Each unit captures the ambiance and distinct feel of the church and enhances it through intentional simplicity in design; the understated yet stylish kitchens take a backseat, letting the units' special characteristics shine. A more subtle design touch is seen in the bathrooms, which incorporate wood-look porcelain tiles for a cozy feel. The Gothic-influenced elements are a tribute to the past, and matte black fittings bring unity to the design overall.

The lobby portrays the perfect entrance to tranquility, where one can find accent light fixtures complementing the historic environment. To further feel the history, restored ribbed vaulted ceilings and Gothic stained glass windows harken back to a storied past. A monochrome hallway, striking in its black and white contrast, leads to an original church door, a preserved authentic gem. The meticulously restored staircase graces the hall, complemented by the vibrant stained glass windows, with every intricate texture being painstakingly preserved. In some units, kitchens feature Gothic arches, carefully restored ribbed vaulted ceilings, and stained glass windows.

The Bridget is more of a lifestyle with its unique building amenities. The common spaces add essential value to work-from-home residents. The Bridget is outfitted with workstations, making it a great spot to hang out with neighbors and friends — even enjoy a tabletop game challenge — and ideally suited as a co-working space. Please join us on this virtual tour (https://presskit.beamarc.com/)

Media Contact:
Alana Wodnicki
646-228-9018
[email protected]

SOURCE BEAM Architects

Also from this source

BEAM Architects: 1000 Reasons NYC Looks Better

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.