Beam Dental and Wellthie Announce Partnership to Increase Small Business Access to Innovative Dental Insurance

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Beam Dental, the innovative provider of small and medium-sized business dental benefits, announced a partnership today with Wellthie, a small group national benefits marketplace with medical and ancillary coverage like dental, to provide brokers one convenient place to sell to small businesses. Brokers can quote premier Beam plans on the Wellthie platform starting immediately in Arizona, California, Colorado, and Washington, with more states coming soon.

Beam Dental Wellthie

Beam is reimagining dental care by incorporating dental hygiene behavior into policy pricing while delivering best-in-class support and service. All of Beam's SmartPremium plans offered through Wellthie are customizable and include Beam Perks, a subscription service that delivers everything members need for great dental care every six months. It includes the sonic-powered and Bluetooth-connected Beam Brush, specially formulated Beam toothpaste, custom refill heads and high-quality ribbon floss. The benefit of these perks goes beyond good dental health. The better a group brushes, the lower their premiums will go.

"Beam Dental is changing the dental benefits game by offering innovative products, modern tech and smart pricing – all the while making implementation, admin and winning more business easier for broker partners," said Alex Frommeyer, Beam's co-founder and CEO. "Offering Beam's SmartPremium plans through Wellthie's world-class technology was a natural fit and we're excited to watch this collaboration result in positive growth for both companies."

"Wellthie provides a holistic and better benefits-selling experience for brokers by combining multiple lines of coverage in one platform. We are providing brokers with a modern and flexible technology that offers more value to their small business customers and transforms the way they sell – a win-win for Beam, their brokers, and the small business owners," said Sally Poblete, founder and CEO of Wellthie.

To learn more about the Beam Dental – Wellthie partnership or how to access Beam Dental plans through Wellthie, please visit Wellthie.com.

About Beam Dental

Beam Dental is a dental benefits company that offers employers a fundamentally unique approach to coverage by incorporating dental hygiene behavior into policy pricing. All of Beam's plans also include Perks, a quarterly subscription service with an electric toothbrush, replacements heads, toothpaste, and floss. Beam delivers world class support and service to all members, making easy to find and access dental services with the tap of a finger from a broad, nationwide network of dentists.

About Wellthie

Wellthie is a leading provider of next-generation technology solutions to help insurance carriers and brokers thrive in the retail age. The company's cloud-based sales optimization platform modernizes the way brokers sell insurance to small businesses and individuals. Learn more about Wellthie at https://www.wellthie.com

Press Contacts:

For Beam Dental:

Andy Hutter

Dir. Of Partnerships

Beam Dental

194250@email4pr.com

For Wellthie:

Stacy Callahan

Astonish Media

194250@email4pr.com

917-972-1101

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beam-dental-and-wellthie-announce-partnership-to-increase-small-business-access-to-innovative-dental-insurance-300639845.html

SOURCE Beam Dental; Wellthie

Related Links

https://www.wellthie.com

