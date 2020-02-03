Beam Dental Partners With Employee Navigator to Simplify Enrolling, Administering Groups

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beam Dental, an emerging leader in dental benefits, has announced a new partnership with Employee Navigator, an all-in-one benefits, human resources, and compliance software provider for brokers, carriers, and HR professionals.

Employee Navigator works with more than 2,000 brokers across the nation, providing the opportunity for more small and mid-sized businesses to access Beam's top-flight dental and ancillary benefits. The partnership also brings together two tech-centric companies who aim to change the BenAdmin experience from monotonous to simple.

"Beam strives to create the best broker experience in the industry, and our collaboration with Employee Navigator will help us continue that pursuit," said Alex Frommeyer, co-founder and CEO of Beam. "They've emerged as a best-in-class BenAdmin platform and will not only help Beam reach more brokers but improve the experience for our current broker partners. We're excited to see this partnership bring continued growth to both companies!"

Through the Employee Navigator platform, formerly tedious tasks such as enrollment and ongoing management become stress-free. These administrative tasks can be quickly and seamlessly performed in one location, allowing brokers to offer a streamlined experience to their groups.

"We're excited about our new partnership with Beam Dental," said George Reese, CEO of Employee Navigator. "As a company that is also working to modernize the insurance industry we feel there is a lot of alignment between our two organizations and are looking forward to delivering a seamless experience to brokers and their customers."

Tech startup Noyo will facilitate the connection. All enrollment data and administrative changes will be sent between the two companies quickly, securely, and accurately through Noyo's best-in-class software. "This connection wouldn't be possible without the partnership with Noyo, the industry's first API enrollment platform. We're grateful for their Partnership," said Andy Hutter, Director of Partnerships at Beam.

Beam Dental was built around the idea that blending technology with traditional insurance policies could bring incredible value to a commoditized employee benefits market. Beam Dental is a company's best choice for a differentiated, innovative take on dental and ancillary employee benefits with a nationwide network of dentists. For more information, visit beam.dental .

Employee Navigator is a rapidly growing benefits, compliance, and HR software provider. The company currently works with more than 2,000 industry-leading brokers nationwide, providing benefits to over 35,000 companies and 4 million employees. For more information, visit employeenavigator.com .

