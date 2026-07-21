Beam Healthcare and Simvuly Expand Access to Board-Certified Specialists for Every U.S. Clinician

CLEVELAND, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beam Healthcare and Simvuly today announced a strategic partnership that expands access to board-certified, credentialed specialists for every U.S. clinician, regardless of practice setting or location. Physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and healthcare organizations can now get started through free signup with included access to consults, eliminating the need to first build or contract for a specialty network.

When searching references isn't enough or waiting weeks for a referral isn't practical, clinicians can securely obtain specialist recommendations on challenging cases from any device to help make better-informed patient care decisions.

Hospitals, emergency departments, urgent care centers, primary care clinics, and other healthcare organizations can access specialist expertise to help keep more care local while reducing unnecessary referrals, transfers, delays, and costs. This is particularly valuable for independent and solo practices and clinicians serving rural and underserved communities, where specialist access may be more limited. Additional clinical services available through Beam's clinical network include specialists, hospitalists, and case management.

Following more than a year of collaboration and enterprise-wide deployment across clinical teams at more than 20 hospitals and emergency departments, the partnership is now expanding nationwide.

"Our goal is to make specialist collaboration practical and accessible," said Sarjoo Patel, MD. "Not every provider or organization needs a large specialty contract. Sometimes they need timely specialist or case management expertise when a patient's needs become more complex."

"Every patient deserves access to the right expertise, regardless of where they live. The future of healthcare is enabling every clinician to collaborate with specialists, so better care no longer depends on geography, personal networks, or waiting weeks for specialist input," said Rick Arlow, founder and CEO of Simvuly.

About Beam Healthcare

Beam Healthcare is a Joint Commission-accredited telehealth provider that delivers specialist, hospitalist, case management, and other virtual clinical services to hospitals, health systems, clinics, and healthcare organizations across the United States, with a longstanding focus on expanding access to care in rural and underserved communities.

About Simvuly

Simvuly is a secure clinician collaboration platform that enables physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other healthcare professionals to access specialist expertise through consults on patient cases. Shared clinical workspaces help clinicians and healthcare organizations securely collaborate on patient cases while keeping specialist recommendations connected across independent practices, care teams, hospitals, and health systems.

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SOURCE Simvuly