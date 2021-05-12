beam Ranks Among Highest-scoring Businesses On Inc. Magazine's Annual List Of Best Workplaces For 2021

Founded in 2018 beam's initial CBD products captured the attention of customers looking to push their own performance limits. beam's rigorous internal and third-party testing process leverages multiple independent laboratories to ensure their proprietary technology removes all traces of THC, leads, heavy metals and pesticides leaving only high-quality natural ingredients. In addition to using the highest quality broad-spectrum CBD, beam's products are stacked with other functional ingredients to optimize four main categories of your day-to-day wellness routine - balance, performance, recovery and sleep. The result has been met with praise from high-performers like Baker Mayfield, Danica Patrick, Mat Fraser and Billy Horschel. In February beam announced a $5 million Series A, led by C2 Ventures. In total, beam has raised $12 million, which includes a $5 million seed round in 2019, led by Obvious Ventures.

Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.

"We truly are like a family in the sense that we value each member of our team's personal development as much, if not more, than their contributions to the business. Our culture of radical transparency, empathy, and trust has cultivated an incredibly loyal and high-performing team," said Kevin Moran and Matt Lombardi, co-founders of beam. "Recognition by Inc. affirms our commitment to our team and to our collective pursuit for better as we look to empower our customers to push their limits and improve their physical and mental wellness."

"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."

About beam

beam is a Massachusetts-based wellness company founded by Matt Lombardi and Kevin Moran, both former professional athletes, offering THC-free, phytocannabinoid-rich CBD products, made from naturally grown hemp in Colorado. Noticing a lack of transparency in the CBD wellness market, the duo created beam which offers consumers a line of rigorously tested CBD products with high-quality natural ingredients. Built with an entrepreneurial spirit in mind, beam marries the concepts of health, wellness and an active lifestyle free of any physical or mental barriers. beam believes that all-natural cannabinoids have the ability to unlock significant health benefits, which will ultimately aid customers in their Pursuit for Better. For more information visit beamtlc.com .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Morgan Kilmer

Jack Taylor PR

[email protected]

816-868-5229

SOURCE beam