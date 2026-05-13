Beam Therapeutics Supports AlphaDetect to Accelerate Detection of Alpha-1

The sponsorship helps expand proven strategies to consistently detect a genetic, irreversible, and progressive condition in patients with liver and/or lung disease.

DURHAM, N.C., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaDetect, the nonprofit organization powered and funded by the Alpha-1 Foundation (A1F), today announced Beam Therapeutics as an inaugural industry sponsor. The support further strengthens efforts to accelerate routine targeted detection of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (Alpha-1) in people impacted by liver and/or lung disease, consistent with clinical practice guidelines.

Beam Therapeutics

AlphaDetect is dedicated to identifying everyone at risk for this progressive, irreversible genetic condition by elevating awareness and removing barriers to detection. The organization will provide free genetic testing for alpha-1 in their proprietary laboratory, at no cost to insurance or patients. In addition, they provide support from a committed engagement team for healthcare providers. These efforts will increase the availability of Alpha-1 detection tools and support at the practice level while also partnering with healthcare providers to strategically advance protocols and technologies across healthcare systems.

"Advancing Alpha-1 detection requires a focused effort," said Amy Simon, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Beam Therapeutics. "Working with the Alpha-1 Foundation, and now AlphaDetect as a subsidiary of A1F, there is an opportunity to accelerate detection across the Alpha-1 community aligned with clinical guidelines. These efforts will help bring much needed answers to patients and their families. As one of the inaugural sponsors of this effort, we're proud to have closely collaborated with AlphaDetect on this shared goal of increasing awareness and testing for Alpha-1."

"Alpha-1 is a progressive, genetic lung and liver condition where delays in detection may have real, irreversible consequences," said Julie Murray, CEO of AlphaDetect. "The ability to scale proven approaches to identifying at-risk patients, quickly and systematically, can inform timely decisions for those impacted. The support and commitment from Beam Therapeutics are important and appreciated as we continue to advance Alpha-1 detection."

Alpha-1 remains significantly underdiagnosed, with more than 90% of affected individuals estimated to be unidentified. It is also the leading known genetic risk factor for COPD and is associated with liver disease in both children and adults. Importantly, detection also provides a point of entry into the Alpha-1 community, opening the door to the comprehensive information, support, and resources needed for the journey ahead.

"This support builds on Beam Therapeutic's commitment to progressive clinical research to support the Alpha-1 community and represents an important step forward in how we approach detection," said Scott Santarella, CEO of the Alpha-1 Foundation. "By expanding these efforts through AlphaDetect, we can identify more individuals earlier and deliver on A1F's mission of improving their lives."

The latest clinical guidelines recommend testing for Alpha-1 in all individuals with COPD, treatment-resistant asthma, or unexplained liver disease. Yet real-world results fall far short of this. AlphaDetect is committed to closing the gap. Beam Therapeutics sponsorship and commitment will help AlphaDetect scale efforts to enhance provider education, broaden detection strategies, and work across the Alpha-1 community to identify individuals with Alpha-1.

About AlphaDetect

AlphaDetect, founded in 2025, accelerates detection to uncover everyone genetically at risk for Alpha-1. Located in Durham, NC, AlphaDetect will operate as a limited liability company and a non-profit subsidiary of Alpha-1 Foundation, holding tax-exempt status under Section 501(c)3 of the Internal Revenue Code.

For more information, visit https://alpha1.org/alphadetect/

Contact: Cindy Machles

917-453-9760

Email: [email protected]

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BEAM) is a biotechnology company committed to establishing the leading, fully integrated platform for precision genetic medicines. To achieve this vision, Beam has assembled a platform with integrated gene editing, delivery and internal manufacturing capabilities. Beam's suite of gene editing technologies is anchored by base editing, a proprietary technology that is designed to enable precise, predictable and efficient single base changes, at targeted genomic sequences, without making double-stranded breaks in the DNA. This has the potential to enable a wide range of potential therapeutic editing strategies that Beam is using to advance a diversified portfolio of base editing programs. Beam is a values-driven organization committed to its people, cutting-edge science, and a vision of providing lifelong cures to patients suffering from serious diseases.

For more information, visit beamtx.com

Contact: Holly Manning

Vice President, Investor Relations and External Communications

857-327-9449

[email protected]

About the Alpha-1 Foundation

The Alpha-1 Foundation, founded in 1995, is committed to finding a cure for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (Alpha-1) and to improving the lives of people affected by the condition worldwide. A1F has invested over $100 million to support Alpha-1 research and programs at 130 institutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Australia.

For more information, visit alpha1.org

Contact: Jeanne Kushner

Senior Director of Communications & Policy

877-228-7321

[email protected]

SOURCE Alpha-1 Foundation