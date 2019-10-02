Beamery 6 Brings New Event Management and Executive Search Functionality

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Beamery announced the imminent release of Beamery 6, the latest iteration of their market-leading Talent Operating System. Core to the release are two new modules: Beamery Events and Beamery Executive Search. Both are the first solutions for these critical talent functions that have been built on a foundation of automation and data-enrichment.

"The best recruiting teams are always striving for more efficiency and predictability in how they attract, engage and retain talent," Sultan Saidov, Co-Founder and President of Beamery. "One of the biggest inefficiencies that exists in talent acquisition today is that, two central pillars of proactive recruiting — attracting talent through events, and strategically engaging talent through executive search — are run through siloed systems. The resulting pain for recruiters and risk to candidate experience is why Beamery Events and Beamery Executive Search have been the two most requested modules by our customers. It is also why we are proud to announce that these modules are not only designed to create a seamless, time-saving experience for recruiters, but that they are powered by Beamery's proprietary enrichment and automation technology — with data-driven workflows that enable enterprises to turn these functions into a strategic talent advantage."

Event Management

For most enterprise companies, events are a critical component of their offline recruiting strategies, yet many are hampered in their ability to consistently create a delightful experience, effectively manage logistics, and report holistically on impact and ROI.

Beamery's new Events module will allow companies to run global and local events strategies at scale with end-to-end workflows that include campus, meetup, webinar, hackathon, diversity, military, and alumni recruiting — all from a single platform.

Talent teams will be able to improve the quality of their attendees and rapidly launch on-brand events with smart suggestions — from event templates generated for each event type, through to a prioritised list of potential guests powered by Beamery's behavioural boolean, which searches for the right talent signals across all prospect and candidate data available to your company.

Reporting on your promotion is easy — all candidate interactions are automatically tracked and leveraged to power better communication, whether using email opens to trigger an automated reminder to RSVP ahead of the event, or registration submissions to trigger sending full details on the event.

Event organizers can streamline logistics with a "check-in" kiosk mode that can be used on the day of the event to track attendance and provide an optimal candidate experience, and an event workspace that is generated to empower your team to handle logistics and track and report on how the event performed against their objectives.

Any communication can be fully automated and personalised through event campaigns, and candidates signing up to the event can be automatically assigned to the relevant recruiters, talent pools and workflows based on their intent and relevance of their skills and experience to your recruiting objectives. Post-event follow-up campaigns can be triggered and personalized based on the status of different attendees.

Executive Search

The Executive Search module is the first enterprise CRM designed for in-house exec search teams. The functionality is optimised for strategic workflows involving confidential candidates including: planning search criteria and target companies, mapping out relationships between a target candidate and people they have worked or interacted with, reporting on strategic pipeline activities, and controlling confidentiality at every level of candidate information.

Executive search teams are often forced to operate in a silo due to the sensitive nature of their candidates, and it not being possible to fully control how their confidentiality is handled within existing CRM solutions. To meet the needs of even the most sophisticated talent organisations, we have enhanced our existing confidentiality functionalities to provide complete control over what candidate data is visible to each user and team within your organisation. This includes a new automation engine to determine if a candidate added by a particular recruiter, or to a particular pool or job, should have specific fields and activities, or their whole profile, hidden from other recruiters.

A new 'related profile' module enables recruiters to map out all relevant candidate relationships, and leverage these connections to engage with the candidate for the kind of additional context necessary for senior hires.

The full capabilities of Beamery will be made available to executive recruiters, alongside configurable exec-specific workflows and reports, including for exec 'sourcing pools' and exec fields and steps, to empower an optimal process for senior hiring without compromising on the advantages of keeping all talent data and processes in one unified system.

