Beamery Announces Most Successful Q4 in Company History with 337% Year Over Year Growth; Appoints Philipp Becker as Chief Financial Officer

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO , Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beamery , the leading Talent Operating System, today reported record growth as it closed out its most successful fiscal year to date, reporting triple digit Q4 revenue growth of 337 percent year over year - all during a global pandemic and unprecedented year of change. Beamery closed deals with many of the world's largest and most recognizable brands including a multitude of Fortune 100 organizations, and three of Fortune's Top 10 Most Valuable Brands.

In addition to its record revenue growth, the past year has proven to be a remarkable year for Beamery including the following notable milestones:

A 65 percent spike in user adoption, as Beamery's clients rely more and more on its Talent Operating System as the core to their recruiting and talent strategy. In fact, Beamery's Talent Operating System was used across its global customer base to connect with and place nearly 500,000 people in jobs around the world last year.

The Beamery team continued to grow, with the addition of new talent across sales, customer success, product, marketing, and operation teams. The global Beamery team now consists of nearly 200 people from seven different countries and 22 nationalities.

Developed and launched the industry's first Talent Data Platform .

. Earned recognition as the 10th Fastest Growing Company in the UK by Deloitte Fast 50.

50. Launched new integrations with HR technology market leaders including Oracle/Taleo, iCIMS, and SAP/SuccessFactors.

Hosted 5,000 global talent leaders during the company's 3rd Annual Spark Live Virtual Conference.

"This past year taught us that change is inevitable, and business leaders must constantly find new ways to transform their organizations to remain agile and competitive," said Abakar Saidov, CEO, Beamery. "It's this mindset that underpinned our incredible growth last year, as global talent acquisition leaders sought new ways and better technology to help them attract, engage, and retain talent to support broader transformation efforts. I'm extremely proud of the Beamery team for delivering such incredible results and experiences for our clients and look forward to our continued momentum."

To oversee its growth trajectory, Beamery also announced the expansion of its executive team with the appointment of Phllipp Becker as Chief Financial Officer. Becker brings more than 15 years of extensive experience to Beamery including: VP of the Technology, Media and Telecom team at Barclays, Chief Financial Officer / Managing Director at HelloFresh, the world's leading meal kit delivery company, where he saw sales grow from €20mm to over €1bn; and as CFO at Tourlane, a top tech company disrupting the tour operator market.

"2020 has thrown some unimaginable challenges at organizations. Beamery has not only embraced these challenges, it has adapted and thrived, a true testament to the outstanding team they've assembled," said Philipp Becker, CFO, Beamery. "The team has proven that their technology delivers real value to some of the most recognized and successful companies in the world that are looking for better ways to recruit and retain top talent. I'm thrilled to join the Beamery team at such an exciting point and look forward to overseeing their exponential growth trajectory."

Beamery enters its new fiscal year in continued growth mode, with plans to double its team. To learn more about open opportunities, or to connect with members of the Beamery team, visit https://careers.beamery.com/

About Beamery

Beamery's mission is to put talent transformation at the heart of every business. Our Talent Operating System lets companies attract, engage, and retain the best talent - it's the one solution that enterprises need to deliver exceptional experiences at every stage of the talent journey, and build meaningful relationships with their future employees.

We are lucky to be one of the fastest growing companies in the world, and even more lucky that the people in Beamery are not only superb at their jobs, but are a reliable, friendly bunch who leave egos out of the equation. We are a team that cares about the right outcome above everything else.

