Beamery Announces New Partnership with HiredScore

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beamery, the leading Talent Operating System, and HiredScore today announced a new partnership to help modern recruiters source and manage candidate relationships more effectively. Mutual customers will be able to take advantage of the bi-directional integration, real-time synchronization, data enrichment, scoring and sourcing automation between the HiredScore platform and Beamery's Talent Operating System. Companies will also be able to prioritize new prospects and past applicants more effectively in relation to different roles.

"We're excited to partner with a best-of-breed solution like HiredScore to help enterprises surface priority talent more effectively," said Kyle Lagunas, Director of Strategy at Beamery. "Not only will it help talent teams move faster, but it will ultimately lead to more effective hiring decisions. HiredScore's candidate scoring and sourcing automation capabilities are a great complement to our Talent Operating System."

"We continue to be impressed by Beamery's industry-leading technology in passive candidate management and candidate relationship building solutions," said Athena Karp, HiredScore's CEO and Founder. "This partnership gives the most innovative global enterprises access to best-in-class talent acquisition technology for unparalleled passive candidate sourcing and management."

The combination of Beamery and HiredScore will enable mutual clients to automatically discover the best candidate for every opportunity, and improve overall hiring efficiency and velocity.

About Beamery

Beamery's Talent Operating System allows enterprises to attract, engage, and retain top talent, and manage the entire talent journey on one unified platform. Beamery's mission is to help the world's best companies acquire their greatest assets: their people. Founded in 2014, Beamery has offices in London, Austin, and San Francisco.

About HiredScore

HiredScore is an artificial intelligence HR technology company powering the global Fortune 500. HiredScore leverages the power of data science and machine learning to improve hiring processes, talent mobility, candidate experience, and help organizations adapt for the future of work. HiredScore has won best-in-class recognition for delivering business value and industry transformation.

SOURCE Beamery

Related Links

https://beamery.com/

