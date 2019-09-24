Beamery Appoints Steven Bianchi as Chief People Officer

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beamery , the leading Talent Operating System (TOS), announced today the appointment of Steven Bianchi as Chief People Officer (CPO). Bianchi draws on substantial experience leading people operations at high-growth companies including Improbable, Zalando, Deutsche Bank and Unilever. As CPO, Bianchi will drive Beamery's talent management strategy, including talent acquisition, retention, learning and development.

"The role of a global people leader at Beamery is multifaceted, combining excellence in people operations, talent technology and industry leadership," said Abakar Saidov, CEO and co-founder of Beamery. "Steven possesses all of these skills and more, having driven talent efforts for some of Europe's most respected companies — and his passion and drive for people operations perfectly aligns with Beamery's mission and focus. We look forward to Steven playing a key role in the next phase of Beamery's journey."

Bianchi joins Beamery from Improbable, a UK-based technology company focused on revolutionising games and simulations in the cloud, where he served as Vice President, People Operations. Previously, he was Vice President of People and Organization at Zalando and has also served as Director of HR Management Information and People Analytics at both Deutsche Bank and Unilever. Bianchi has a track record for innovation and adopts principles of data science and product management to develop people and evolve organizations. He currently serves as an Advisory Board Member for Revolut, a UK-based fintech company.

"Over the course of my career working with rapid-growth organizations, I've learned the vital importance for all team members to unite in passion for our mission. It is imperative to continually develop our people, evolve our internal practises, and champion our culture by visibly living our core values," said Bianchi. "I'm looking forward to working closely with Abakar, the leadership team, and Beamery's exceptional talent. Together, we will inspire and enable our customers to adopt best candidate engagement and employee experiences."

About Beamery

Beamery's Talent Operating System allows enterprises to attract, engage, and retain top talent, and manage the entire talent journey on one unified platform. Beamery's mission is to help the world's best companies acquire their greatest assets: their people. Founded in 2014, Beamery is trusted by the world's most innovative global organizations to treat their candidates like customers. Beamery has offices in London, Austin, and San Francisco.

