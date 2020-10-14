Beamery Completes Integration Certification and Joins Cornerstone Edge Marketplace

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beamery , the leading Talent Operating System, today announced it has completed certification of its integration with Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD), a premier people development company. The seamless integration enables a real-time, bi-directional sync of requisition data, connecting Beamery's Talent CRM, Marketing and Compliance products with Cornerstone Recruiting , frictionless recruiting software that helps organizations effectively discover, hire and onboard new talent.

As a result of the integration, the Talent Acquisition (TA) teams of mutual customers will benefit from faster, more effective and more reliable workflows, enabling them to spend less time on manual processes and more time on candidate relationships. It also ensures quality talent is not lost during the application process, with effective, personalized and automated re-engagement of silver medalists.

"We're thrilled to have this acknowledgement of our robust integration with Cornerstone," said Sultan Saidov, Co-Founder and President of Beamery. "With this integration, customers using Beamery and Cornerstone Recruiting ensure data is accurate and up-to-date across both systems. Not only does this avoid wasted time and effort, it also allows recruiters to take a more proactive approach to identifying and engaging top talent—reducing hiring time and helping businesses meet key objectives in areas like DE&I."

As part of the partnership, Beamery has also joined Cornerstone's Edge Marketplace and will have regular meetings with the Cornerstone team to ensure close alignment of product roadmaps, as Beamery continues to develop the integration.

"We're delighted to have Beamery join our Edge Marketplace following the certification of the integration between our two products," said Josh Schwede, Vice President of Cornerstone Marketplace. "The capabilities of the Beamery platform complement the functionality of our own systems perfectly, and we're sure our customers will see a raft of new benefits through using the two systems together."

The Beamery and Cornerstone integration is live and available now. Find out more about the partnership here .

About Beamery

Beamery's Talent Operating System allows enterprises to attract, engage and retain top talent, and manage the entire talent journey on one unified platform. Beamery's mission is to help the world's best companies acquire their greatest assets: their people. Founded in 2014, Beamery has offices in London, Austin and San Francisco.

