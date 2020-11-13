Beamery Customers Honored for Developing Programs that Embrace Change, Underpin Growth and Transform Talent Acquisition and the World at Large

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beamery , the leading Talent Operating System, today announced the winners of its first annual Beamie Awards, recognizing clients who have embraced change and developed unique and impactful ways to attract, engage and retain talent. The Beamie Awards also honor those companies who are developing corporate social responsibility programs and initiatives that have a positive impact on the world in which we live.

"The companies that are thriving today are the ones that are able to stay agile to changing requirements and new business imperatives," said Abakar Saidov, CEO at Beamery. "It is truly our honor to recognize our customers who have gone above and beyond to embrace the constant change that this past year has handed us, and transform their talent function and make an impact in their local communities and the world at large."

The 2020 Beamie Award Winner Profiles

Zoom Video Communications: Talent Acquisition Trailblazer of the Year Award

With the sudden need to double hiring capacity in response to the COVID-19 pandemic which catapulted the global use of Zoom, the company went above and beyond to transform the talent function and meet the unexpected, changing needs of the business. Embracing new, innovative programs, ideas and technology to support its explosive growth, Zoom tripled its recruiting team while slashing ramp time by 76 percent and time to fill by 32 percent, pushing them ahead of plan to double the size of its global sales team.

Sun Life Financial: Talent Impact Award

As one of the largest financial companies in the world, Sun Life Financial's talent acquisition team focused on driving process efficiencies, creating incredible candidate experiences, and becoming a proactive talent advisor. The Sun Life team embarked on a massive project to transform talent acquisition and its operating model, supported by several new technology solutions, including Beamery. As a result, the company achieved nearly $6M in savings, reduced turnover by 25 percent in key high-volume segments and decreased time to source senior specialized roles by 35 percent.

Beamery's Newcomer of the Year Awards recognize organizations who have recently joined the Beamery customer community and have hit the ground running when it comes to how they're transforming the talent function and reporting immediate results.

AstraZeneca: Global Newcomer of the Year Award

The global science-led biopharmaceutical leader partnered with Beamery to maximize how it engages with the nearly 300,000 applicants it receives a year. AstraZeneca will also utilize Beamery to help underpin its strategy to become more consultative talent acquisition advisors, scale candidate relationship management, and ensure they maintain incredible relationships with top talent. AstraZeneca's proactive approach, that places the relationship with candidates at the core of its talent strategy, will impact key metrics including quality of hire and reduce agency spend and marketing costs.

The Friedkin Group: Enterprise Newcomer of the Year Award

The Friedkin Group is a consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. To support the company-wide effort of increasing brand awareness, the talent acquisition team sought to expand its brand and marketing capabilities, increase talent pools and facilitate more ongoing communication with candidates. In just a few months, the company's college recruiting program successfully reached a larger candidate pool than ever before. Underpinned by Beamery's Talent Operating System, they also increased its pipeline of ready to recruit candidates, vastly improved their organization of candidate data into specialized talent pools, and reaped significant cost savings from a talent marketing perspective.

Atlassian: Campaign of the Year Award

Working in partnership with Beamery, this leading global software company bolstered its college recruitment initiatives by launching a new recruiting campaign to better engage with students at virtual campus events. The campaign resulted in registering more than 2,000 candidates in advance of campus focused career events, rather than relying on virtual walk-up registrations. Half of their talent connections came through two event web pages, while 19% came through the landing page shared in the digital campaign.

AstraZeneca's Zero Carbon Initiative: Social Impact Award

With a passion for highlighting the good in the world, Beamery created the Social Impact Award to showcase some of the incredible work its customers are doing outside the talent function in order to make a difference. AstraZeneca was named the winner in The Social Impact category for its "Ambition Zero Carbon" initiative, its effort to achieve zero carbon emissions from its global operations by 2025. Introduced earlier this year at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting, this $1 billion initiative will include the launch of next generation respiratory inhalers and a wide range of energy initiatives to reduce climate impact to zero.

The 2020 Beamie Awards were announced at Beamery's third annual Spark Live event, the biggest online gathering of global talent leaders, sharing inspiration and practical ways to take hold of the immense opportunity that comes along with change and their vision for the Future of Work.

