Beamery Expands Leadership Team Appointing Katie Obi as Chief People Officer

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beamery , the leader in talent lifecycle management, has today announced that Katie Obi has joined its leadership team as Chief People Officer, supporting Beamery through its next phase of growth. Katie joins from Rizing where she held the role of Chief People & Transformation Officer, responsible for global HR, business transformation and operational excellence across 16 countries.

Katie Obi

At Beamery, Katie will lead the People function, supporting the company's ongoing mission to build a world where talent comes first, unleashing the potential of every employee. She will also focus on designing, building and implementing a business and customer centric talent strategy, which will play a key role in enabling Beamery to continue bringing innovative solutions to market that help solve the talent challenges facing business leaders and HR practitioners.

"At Beamery we are building a world class people function that will set an example to our customers, reinforce our mission to create access to skills and equal opportunities at work for all, and inspire others to do more with their talent management strategy," said Abakar Saidov, Co-Founder and CEO at Beamery. "As we grow, we look to our people leaders to represent the voice of our customer internally, support the business to develop better products for our customers, and inspire the next generation of workers to join us. I am delighted that Katie has joined the BeamTeam to bring our talent vision to life and help us build a legendary company."

Katie brings over 20 years of people management experience to Beamery, during which time she has helped businesses to scale, transform and reach their full potential. She has a passion for evidence-led management, making the experience of work better, innovations in technology and embracing the power of data science.

"The opportunity to work as part of the Beamery executive team, transforming our people agenda, excites me very much," said Obi. "Beamery is positively disrupting the talent management market and is being recognized as both a company to watch, and a great one to work for, and I'm looking forward to playing a key role in shaping Beamery's own future of work and creating equal access to job opportunities for all."

