Beamery partners with Ph.Creative to deliver world-class talent experiences

LONDON & SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beamery , the leading Talent Operating System, and Ph.Creative , the award-winning employer branding and recruitment marketing agency, today announced an exclusive technology, sales and marketing partnership. This alliance will enable both organizations to go to market with a seamlessly integrated solution, allowing customers to leverage Beamery's candidate relationship management platform, together with PH Creative's careers website technology, design and employer branding services.

"In today's hyper-competitive recruiting market, every organization needs to differentiate themselves online as candidates expect a truly personalized and engaging, consumer-grade experience," said Nancy Chou, Beamery's Director of Partnerships & Business Operations. "With this exclusive partnership, we are giving organizations the tools they need to create their own employer brand experience, and activate it across a completely tailored Careers Website. For the first time, talent leaders can benefit from highly intelligent CRM insights without being limited by legacy or highly templated CMS solutions with inflexible capability, design choice and performance."

"Partnering with Beamery allows us to provide a combined solution that gives organizations the level of flexibility and tailoring that they need to create a world-class brand, together with an intelligent and targeted approach to analytics to highlight the metrics that really matter," said Bryan Adams, CEO of Ph.Creative. "It is great to find a partner that operates with the same customer centricity that we do. I'm really excited about this alliance."

About Beamery

Beamery's Talent Operating System allows enterprises to attract, engage, and retain top talent, and manage the entire talent journey on one unified platform. Beamery's mission is to create the future of work, by changing how companies connect with talent. Founded in 2013, Beamery has offices in London, Austin, and San Francisco.

About Ph.Creative

Ph.Creative is an award-winning global employer branding and recruitment marketing agency. They have a 15+ year track record working with well-known brands to attract, engage and retain top talent. Using an experience by design approach, they help their clients develop and activate world-class employer brands, Employee Value Propositions (EVP) and talent engagement strategies. They are best known for their disruptive 'Give and Get' employer brand philosophy, career website designs, candidate experience (think Virgin Media's CX case study, that was them) and storytelling. Ph.Creative have offices in London, Liverpool, San Diego and Austin.

