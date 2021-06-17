Beamery raises US$138m as battle for talent intensifies

LONDON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beamery , the leading talent operating system that helps companies attract, engage and retain top talent, has announced US$138m in Series C funding led by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers'), through its Teachers' Innovation Platform (TIP). TIP focuses on late-stage venture and growth equity investments in companies that use technology to disrupt incumbents and create new sectors. Accenture Ventures also participated alongside existing investors EQT Ventures , Index Ventures , M12 and Workday Ventures . The round follows a record year for the company, which finished with 337% annual revenue growth in Q4, and surpassed one million roles filled on its platform during 2020.

Organisations around the world are now hiring at pace in an increasingly competitive talent market. In Q1, Beamery saw a 462% increase in jobs posted across its customer base, compared with the same period in 2020, while the number of candidates pipelined only rose by 46%, indicating that demand is already significantly outstripping supply.

Faced with skills shortages and increasing competition, global enterprises are looking to solutions like Beamery that provide a single platform to manage the entire talent lifecycle. Leveraging an industry first AI-powered Talent Graph, Beamery's Talent Operating System aggregates and enriches enterprises' existing talent data with billions of relevant data points to help organizations quickly identify and prioritize potential candidates that are likely to thrive at their organization; measure and reach diversity targets; provide better learning opportunities and career pathways for existing employees; and understand the skills and capabilities they need to build their workforce of the future.

During the past 12 months Beamery has added to its roster of enterprise clients with global brands like Autodesk and Nasdaq amongst others. The company's leading technology has enabled customers to hire at an unprecedented pace, and supported organisations leading the charge on vaccine development - including AstraZeneca - to transform their international workforce to meet rapidly changing global requirements.

This new investment will fuel extensive product development, accelerate commercial growth in existing and new geographies, double its rapidly growing employee base, and solidify Beamery's leadership position in the talent space.

Abakar Saidov, Co-Founder and CEO at Beamery added: "Changes to the way we work, shifting expectations of candidates, and the sheer pace of recruiting demands, have led organizations to rethink how they approach recruitment and retention. Enterprise talent teams are driving significant global transformation as they build towards this new future of work, and this investment will enable us to scale globally with growing demand and build the new category in enterprise technology."

Olivia Steedman, Senior Managing Director, Teachers' Innovation Platform (TIP) said: "Beamery's best-in-class approach is already transforming how leading global companies recruit and retain talent. As companies accelerate their focus on developing their people and building more agile workforces, Beamery's cutting-edge solutions and clear vision for transforming talent can provide a competitive edge. We're excited to partner with them on this journey."

Christie Smith, Global lead for Talent & Organization / Human Potential at Accenture said: "As a result of our successful working relationship with Beamery, as well as the company's continued growth, we are excited to evolve our relationship further. Beamery is an innovator in this market and we believe they can help our clients transform talent recruitment, hiring and retention."

About Beamery

Beamery's mission is to put talent transformation at the heart of every business. Leveraging an industry first AI-powered Talent Graph, Beamery's Talent Operating System aggregates and enriches billions of relevant data points and signals from across the web and an enterprises' existing technology, to help organizations quickly identify and prioritize potential candidates that are likely to thrive at their organization, reach diversity targets, provide better learning opportunities and career pathways for existing employees, and understand the skills and capabilities they need to build their workforce of the future.

Beamery is one of the fastest growing companies in the world, with a dedicated team that is not only superb at their jobs, but who are also a reliable and friendly bunch who leave egos out of the equation.

For more information, visit beamery.com

About Ontario Teachers'

The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers') is the administrator of Canada's largest single-profession pension plan, with C$221.2 billion in net assets (all figures at December 31, 2020). It holds a diverse global portfolio of assets, approximately 80% of which is managed in-house, and has earned an annual total-fund net return of 9.6% since the plan's founding in 1990. Ontario Teachers' is an independent organization headquartered in Toronto. Its Asia-Pacific region offices are located in Hong Kong and Singapore, and its Europe, Middle East & Africa region office is in London. The defined-benefit plan, which is fully funded, invests and administers the pensions of the province of Ontario's 331,000 active and retired teachers. For more information, visit otpp.com and follow us on Twitter @OtppInfo .

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services—all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 537,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit www.accenture.com .

Accenture's Talent & Organization / Human Potential connects people and technology to unlock human ingenuity and drive enterprise wide change. o learn more, visit https://www.accenture.com/us-en/services/talent-organization-human-potential-index .

