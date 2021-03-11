Beamery Returns as a Platinum Sponsor of 2021 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board , a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience through its annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research, today announced Beamery , the Talent Operating System built for companies to drive strategic transformation, reach diversity recruiting targets, and identify and engage high performers, has returned as a Platinum sponsor for this year's 2021 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program .

"Beamery continues to empower organizations to deliver a quality end to end talent experience by creating relevant and highly personalized experiences at scale," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president. "The annual Talent Board Benchmark Research Program seeks to help employers around the world better understand their candidate experience and we're excited to receive their ongoing support as a platinum sponsor this year."

The annual Talent Board recruiting and candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how an organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers while obtaining anonymous feedback from their candidates. Employers will also gain insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from over 1,000 global employers and 1 million job seekers since 2011. To participate and qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also had to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2021 CandE Benchmark Research Program is now open .

"Core to our mission of putting talent transformation at the heart of every business is helping organizations create an incredibly relevant, engaging and personalized candidate experience, so they're able to hire the best talent to drive the business forward, " said Ben Slater, VP of Marketing, Beamery. "We're pleased to sponsor the CandE awards again this year honoring those organizations who are delivering innovative candidate experiences and pushing the envelope on what's possible as we shape the future of work."

Additional information about the 2021 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program can be accessed here .

About Beamery

Beamery's mission is to put talent transformation at the heart of every business. Our Talent Operating System lets companies attract, engage, and retain the best talent - it's the one solution that enterprises need to deliver exceptional experiences at every stage of the talent journey, and build meaningful relationships with their future employees.

We are lucky to be one of the fastest growing companies in the world, and even more lucky that the people in Beamery are not only superb at their jobs, but are a reliable, friendly bunch who leave egos out of the equation. We are a team that cares about the right outcome above everything else.

About Talent Board

Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.thetalentboard.org .

