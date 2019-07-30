Beamery Sets New Standard in Careers Sites and Candidate Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beamery , the leading Talent Operating System, announced today it is launching Careers Sites. This new solution allows enterprises to personalize the content and job search experience for different candidates based on their location, browsing history, language, and application history.

"Our Careers Sites product is focused from the ground up on consumer grade personalization. We're enabling enterprises to deliver amazing employer brand experiences, and develop meaningful connections with candidates, instead of just promoting their jobs," said Abakar Saidov, CEO and co-founder of Beamery. "We make it easier for organizations to convert talent and automate the initial engagement and nurture, as well as giving talent leaders the level of data they need on the entire recruiting funnel - from the sources that provide the best talent, to where candidates drop off in the process."

Careers Sites will let companies provide an eCommerce-like experience for prospective employees - passive candidates can easily join talent networks, sign up for custom job alerts, or pick up applications from where they left off with a shopping cart like experience, while traffic leaving the site can be targeted with abandonment technology. Best-in-class automation technology lets companies auto-populate talent pools and personalize nurture campaigns with the prospects that convert.

Recruiting teams will have the flexibility to update the on-page experience without relying on their IT department, with a fully fledged, drag-and-drop content editor, and will have access to analytics that helps them truly demonstrate the effectiveness of their Careers Site, with attribution reporting, conversion tracking, and detailed page analytics to identify bottlenecks.

This new release is supported by Beamery Digital - a strategic partner to help enterprises craft their employment brand story, develop personas, architect their content, and develop a bespoke Careers Site.

About Beamery

Beamery is the leading Talent Operating System, consolidating Talent CRM, Marketing, Compliance Automation & Management, and a Connected integration layer on one unified platform. It enables enterprises to attract, engage and retain candidates at scale. Beamery's mission is to help the world's best companies acquire their greatest assets: their people. Founded in 2014, Beamery is trusted by the world's most innovative global organizations to treat their candidates like customers. Beamery has offices in London, Austin, and San Francisco.

SOURCE Beamery