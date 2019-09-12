Beamr Delivers World's First 8K Live HEVC Software Video Encoder powered by an AMD EPYC™ Processor In Time for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beamr Imaging Ltd. announced today with AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) that they have achieved a first for the streaming video industry by demonstrating Beamr 5, operating on a single socket AMD EPYC™ 7742 processor, to encode an unprecedented 79 frames per second in real-time at 8K resolution and with 10-bit color required for HDR.

According to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), by the end of 2022, more than 3.4 million 8K TVs will have been sold in the US alone. Mordor Intelligence reports that the Asia-Pacific region, specifically China and Japan, will see the fastest growth in 8K. This is driven by China's manufacturing dominance in the sector, and Japan's early adoption of 8K broadcasting, with the seminal event the distribution of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by NHK. For the video distribution industry, the adoption of software-based encoding solutions that provide an easy update path to higher resolutions will be essential to compete today and in the future.

"The AMD EPYC 7002 Series Processors arrived in perfect time for broadcast and OTT video streaming customers preparing for Tokyo 2020. Video services everywhere are beginning to compete with higher quality and expanded resolutions," stated Eli Lubitch, President of Beamr. "We are thrilled to bring to the industry the highest density and best quality for software encoding, by leveraging AMD's new processor architecture."

Video Encoding Performance Optimized

"2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors deliver exceptional levels of performance and TCO for media & entertainment customers," said Raghu Nambiar, Corporate Vice President, and Chief Technology Officer at AMD. "We are excited to join Beamr with bringing high-performance software-based video encoding powered by AMD EPYC 7002 Series Processors to market. It is impressive to see Beamr 5 consistently loading all cores in both single socket and dual-socket configurations. 8K live encoding is the perfect demonstration of AMD EPYC's superior performance."

The fantastic performance of Beamr 5 is as a result of the highly optimized parallelism which can be found inside the core architecture of its codec engine. This is a unique feature of all Beamr software encoders and is covered by a portion of our 45 International patents that enable the capability to encode live 8K 10-bit HEVC video at 60 FPS reliably with broadcast quality.

With the rise of AMD EPYC™ 7002 Series Processors in public cloud and private data centers, video services will be happy to know that the performance available with Beamr on AMD for 8K, applies to 4K and HD resolutions as well. This enables maximum flexibility for any combination of video service capabilities that may be desired.

Expanding the Beamr Software Encoding Ecosystem with AMD EPYC™ Processors

Users of Beamr 5 include some of the biggest OTT video streaming services in the world. Broadcasters, Pay TV distributors, and OTT streaming services are racing to show consumers that they have the most compelling content, with equally matched video quality.

Download the Solution Brief to learn more about the Beamr - AMD EPYC™ 8K live software encoding solution: beamr.com/8K-Info

For a closer view of the video quality that this groundbreaking 8K live encoding solution can produce, you can meet with the Beamr team at the IBC show in Amsterdam, September 13th to the 17th, 2019. The Beamr booth will be found in Hall 5.C50.

About Beamr

Beamr serves the world's top Pay TV and OTT video service providers as the leading designer and developer of high-performance broadcast-grade encoding and optimization software solutions. Beamr video encoding products enable the highest video quality and bitrate efficiency for MSOs, OTT content distributors, broadcasters, and video streaming platforms. Backed by 45 International patents, Beamr's codec and content-adaptive encoding technology extend into a line of HEVC and H.264 encoders that feature CABR, a rate-control mode that enables guaranteed quality with bitrates up to 50% smaller than VBR as a result of the encoder adapting perfectly to the specific needs of the content being encoded. Founded in 2009, Beamr investors include Verizon Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, and Disruptive.

AMD, EPYC, and combinations thereof, are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

