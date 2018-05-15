Beamreach-Solexel Patent Licensing Opportunity

The offering is grouped into four representative clusters of packaged licenses:

Solar Cell Products for standard panels and curved applications for fixed structures, e.g., roof tiles

Automotive Applications

Bio-Pharma Applications

Other Solar Applications, e.g., small-sized mobile applications

﻿The portfolio continues to be actively prosecuted with a substantial number of recent grants. Currently, the portfolio comprises 79 patent families made up of 122 granted/allowed patent assets and 112 pending applications.

License Opportunities

IPmetrics and Darwin IP Advisors are extending limited opportunities to acquire a license at very attractive terms. This portfolio will not be offered on any auction site or via other mass-market platforms.

Substantial interest in this portfolio has already resulted in significant licensing agreements with major corporations who quickly understood the value of implementing and expanding on the underlying innovations.

In addition to transactions completed within alternative bio-pharma applications and for the 'Sprint' technology for commercial roof installations, recent agreements were reached with key strategic licensees, including:

A major manufacturer in the solar industry with a diverse array of products for commercial and residential applications, and

A leading global innovative automobile manufacturer.

Based on marketplace feedback gleaned from licensing negotiations, we have fine-tuned the remaining packaged licenses offered. The pricing guidance is for a fully paid-up, non-exclusive, portfolio-wide, life-of-patent license in the designated field of use:

Field of Use Price Solar Cell Products $150,000 Automotive Applications $75,000 Bio-Pharma Applications $50,000 Other Solar Applications $25,000

More details on the technologies and patents in the portfolio, as well as a video presentation are available via our website.

We encourage all interested parties to expedite reviewing this technology portfolio before the window closes, and we consider alternate transactions with strategic buyers and/or other non-practicing entities.

IPmetrics LLC is an intellectual property consulting company based in California, with over 15 years of experience offering valuation, expert witness, and monetization services.

Darwin IP Advisors LLC navigate and leverage the business-technology-law intersection to help clients achieve their commercial objectives.

