Bean Automotive Group Partners With the Live Like Bella Foundation

MIAMI, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Having always been a community-oriented company, the Bean Automotive Group has now partnered with the Live Like Bella® Childhood Cancer Foundation. Bean's recent donation to the nonprofit group, one of the largest corporate contributions made to the foundation to date, now ensures continuous support of Live Like Bella's mission to fund innovative childhood cancer research, provide financial support to families whose child is undergoing treatment, and assist families who have lost a child to cancer with memorial expenses.

"To see so much courage in children, the children of our future, is truly inspiring," says Bean Automotive Group Dealer Principal Lori Bean. "I am honored to be working with Live Like Bella to promote their well-being." The agreement makes Bean the prime sponsor of Bella's annual events, including the fifth annual Bella's Ball in September, the Live Like Bella Superhero 5K in February of 2019, and an array of events throughout the year supporting children battling cancer.

"Childhood cancer is the number one disease killer of children and approximately 13,500 children in the United States alone are diagnosed with cancer a year," said Nicole de Lara Puente, CEO of the Live Like Bella Childhood Cancer Foundation. "We are humbled by Bean Automotive Group's trust in our ability to support the childhood cancer community. It is thanks to their generous support that we are able to help ensure that childhood cancer become a curable and treatable disease," she added.

As part of the partnership, the company has taken the additional step of placing four large treasure chests – one at each dealership – to serve as collection points for gift cards from associates, customers and the public. The gift cards will help families dealing with illness to offset the costs of groceries, gas, and even parking, and will last through the month of April.

Founded in 1973 by Gerald Bean, Bean Automotive owns and operates four area car dealerships: Lexus of Kendall, West Kendall Toyota, Lexus of West Kendall, and Kendall Toyota. The company also runs the Kendall Collision Center. The company strives to deliver on every customer's expectation, one customer at a time. Their vision is to be the leading automotive group within the industry, serving customers, associates and communities.

Headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, Live Like Bella was founded in June 2013 in memory of Bella Rodriguez-Torres, who passed away at the tender age of 10 from Rhabdomyosarcoma, an aggressive childhood cancer. In her six-year battle she inspired the world to #LiveLikeBella and the foundation is dedicated to finding a cure for pediatric cancer by funding innovative pediatric cancer research. The Foundation also provides support for families with children currently in treatment and assists families who have lost a child to cancer with funeral or headstone expenses. To date, the foundation has served families in 46 states and 12 countries. For more information, visit www.LiveLikeBella.org.

To learn more about Bean Automotive Group, please visit www.beanauto.com, call 786.573.7600 or email info@beanauto.com.

ABOUT BEAN AUTOMOTIVE GROUP

The company began in 1973 with the vision and determination of a man who built a business into a thriving enterprise selling world-class automobile brands in South Florida. Through his leading expertise in conventional and luxurious automobiles, and his relentless ambition, Gerald Bean transformed a small car dealership into an automotive dynasty.

The team is now made up of approximately 750 employees, championing Miami's rich automobile heritage and serving customers' needs through five store locations: Kendall Toyota, Lexus of Kendall, West Kendall Toyota, Lexus of West Kendall, and Kendall Collision Center. Bean's long-term success is a result of their loyalty and commitment to the brands they proudly represent, Toyota and Lexus, and is their founder's legacy.

Mr. Bean's vision, passion, and pride will forever remain the cornerstone of their business and will continue on as they grow in the automotive industry.

For more information, visit www.beanauto.com.

