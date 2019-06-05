Bean Box Launches Artisan Coffee Buying App for iPhone

SEATTLE, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bean Box , the leading online artisan coffee service in the U.S., is proud to announce the availability of the Bean Box App for iPhone . The app gives coffee lovers exclusive access to limited-availability, rare and hard-to-find specialty coffees, curated from the top roasters in the Pacific Northwest, and sourced from all over the world.

Coffee lovers can personalize recommendations of the world's best artisan coffees with a few quick swipes on the Bean Box app. Users simply select the types of coffees they prefer and Bean Box notifies them weekly with fresh selections tailored to their taste. Bean Box coffees are roasted to order and delivered at peak flavor. The app also makes reordering favorites a snap with a built-in coffee label reader.

"We sample hundreds of coffees every month from the world's top microlots so our customers can enjoy the very best cup every morning," notes Maryna Gray, Director of Coffee Curation for Bean Box, and a judge for the prestigious Cup of Excellence Award.

With coffee drinkers increasingly looking to expand their palates, the specialty coffee market has become the fastest-growing segment of the U.S. coffee industry. According to the Specialty Coffee Association, specialty coffee consumption represented more than 41% of total cups consumed in 2018, up from 9% in 1999. Bean Box is defining a new standard for the at-home coffee drinking experience by curating the world's highest tier of coffee and working exclusively with the Pacific Northwest's top small-batch roasters. In addition, the company's just-in-time coffee fulfillment technology ensures every coffee is delivered at peak freshness.

"We are transforming the coffee drinking experience at home," says Ryan Fritzky, Co-Founder, "by combining access to world-class coffees, expert curation, and technology that ensures peak flavor. This is what the Fifth Wave in coffee innovation is all about."

About Bean Box

Bean Box is the leading online artisan coffee service in the US. The company's coffee subscriptions, gifts, and seasonally-fresh coffees deliver better mornings to tens of thousands of coffee lovers nationwide. Join us at beanbox.com and on the new Bean Box App for iPhone.

Learn more about Bean Box here. https://beanbox.com

