Bean Capital Limited has Launched Portfolio Management Strategies

ST PETER PORT, Guernsey, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bean Capital Limited believes that well-timed advice and developing the correct investment strategy are critical components in safeguarding your financial future. We can provide quality advice, comprehensive investment solutions and continuing support to help you reach your financial objectives and provide you peace of mind, whether you are wanting to invest for income or growth.

Our Wealth Partners will work with you to develop carefully crafted, risk-rated portfolios that will allow you to diversify your investments over a wide range of global asset types and fund managers with varying investment philosophies to provide a balanced and diversified investment solution.

Your investment's value will be directly connected to the performance of the funds you choose and it may decline as well as rise. We take the time to truly understand our client's needs, lifestyle requirements and their interests.

Growth Portfolios

The Growth Portfolios are intended for investors who want to expand their capital and raise the value of their wealth in the medium to long term. These portfolios are appropriate for those looking to invest for the future in order to safeguard their wealth from inflation, save for retirement or help pay future liabilities such as tuition costs. Each of the Growth Portfolios has a different amount of risk.

Income Portfolios

The Income Portfolios are intended to generate an appealing and long-term amount of income. These portfolios are suited for people seeking additional income to complement their present income or for retirement income. Income Portfolios are classified as low, medium or high risk. The higher risk portfolio will not necessarily offer more income, but it will have a bigger potential for rising income and capital gain over the medium to long term.

These portfolios may be planned with the following objectives in mind:

Improving growth

Diversifying risk from other assets

Guarding against inflation

Avoiding particular asset classes or regions

Having an ethical focus to investment

Individual Investing in Guernsey subjected to no capital gains taxes or gift or inheritance taxes. Individuals who are "solely residing" in Guernsey, on the other hand, will be subject to Guernsey income tax on their whole worldwide income.

For more information about Bean Capital Growth and Income Portfolios, or for a review of your existing investment plans, please see details below:

Paul Sanborn - Marketing Manager

Website: https://beancapitallimited.com/

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 (203)-519-3827

Address: Oak House, Hirzel Street,

St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 3RH

SOURCE Bean Capital Limited