BEANS & BREWS COFFEE HOUSE CAPS OFF 2025 WITH STRATEGIC EXPANSION, BOLD MENU INNOVATION, AND INDUSTRY RECOGNITION

Growing Coffee Franchise Builds Momentum Through New Locations, Award Wins, and a Strong Franchise Culture

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beans & Brews Coffee House, the growing coffee franchise known for its High-Altitude Roasting™ and welcoming mountain vibe, closed out 2025 with a year defined by meaningful growth, continued innovation, and a strong people-first culture. As the brand expanded its footprint and introduced new menu offerings, Beans & Brews remained focused on what has always set it apart: quality coffee, thoughtful innovation, and a connected franchise family.

Throughout 2025, Beans & Brews opened 11 new locations across key growth markets, including continued expansion in its home state of Utah, with growth in Texas in both the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and Houston, and expansion in Nevada. The brand also announced plans to continue growing in Idaho, reinforcing confidence in its franchise model and long-term development strategy.

"2025 was an important year for Beans & Brews," said Doug Willmarth, CEO of Beans & Brews Coffee House. "We delivered on our 15% growth target, strengthened our franchise relationships, and continued to evolve our menu while staying true to our roots. The momentum we've built reflects the strength of our brand, our franchise partners, and the culture we've worked hard to create."

Innovation

In 2025, Beans & Brews elevated its approach to product innovation with the addition of Chef Becca McIntyre as Vice President of Supply Chain and Culinary. A classically trained chef with extensive experience in culinary development and operations, McIntyre played a key role in expanding the brand's cold brew program, which doubled cold brew sales and attracted new guests across the system.

Building on that momentum, Beans & Brews launched innovative new drinks throughout the year while staying true to its commitment to high quality ingredients that starts with their signature small-batch, High-Altitude Roasting process. The brand introduced new beverage platforms, seasonal offerings, and limited-time exclusives designed to meet evolving consumer preferences. Alongside new cold brew flavors, Beans & Brews launched a protein coffee line crafted with a creamy, dairy-based protein milk rather than powder, delivering a smooth, satisfying experience whether served hot or iced.

Seasonal innovation also remained a strong driver of performance. The brand's fall and winter lineup blended returning fan favorites with new creations that generated excitement among guests and record-setting sales.

Industry Recognition and Brand Culture

Beans & Brews' success in 2025 earned the brand several coveted industry honors, including recognition on the Franchise Times Top 400 list, QSR's Top 50 Contenders, and QSR's Best Brands to Work For.

That culture was on full display at the brand's first-ever Beans & Brews Family Reunion, a franchise conference that brought owners together for education, collaboration, and celebration. The event underscored the brand's family-oriented atmosphere and highlighted the strength of its franchise community.

As Beans & Brews enters 2026, the brand is positioned for continued growth, fueled by a strong franchise community, ongoing innovation, and a commitment to quality that drives long-term success.

To learn about franchise opportunities with Beans & Brews Coffee House click www.beansandbrews.com/franchise .

About Beans and Brews Coffeehouse

Founded in 1993 and franchising since 2004, Beans & Brews Coffeehouse opened its first location in Salt Lake City, quickly becoming known as the Home of High-Altitude Roasting™. This signature process, perfected in the Salt Lake Mountain valley, roasts coffee at the lowest possible temperature for the shortest amount of time to capture the essence of its mountain origins, delivering a smoother, more intense flavor. For more than 30 years, Beans & Brews has combined exceptional coffee with fast friendly service in a welcoming local community atmosphere. They feature a full menu of hot and iced specialty coffees, frozen drinks, teas, energy drinks, and a variety of healthy food options. What began in the Salt Lake Mountain valley has grown to over 89 locations across seven states, with 112 more in development. For more information about Beans & Brews Coffeehouse, visit www.beansandbrews.com.

