Beanstalk Digital Adds to Leadership Team to Amplify Growth, Develop New Strategies

DALLAS, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beanstalk Digital, a full-service digital design, development and marketing firm in Dallas, today announced the appointment of Matt Murphy to the Executive Team Roster as Chief Strategy Officer. Murphy, with more than 20 years of diverse enterprise technology and entrepreneurial experience, brings a unique point of view and fresh new flavor to the Beanstalk Digital team.

"We are experiencing a period of rapid growth as we have doubled our agency's size in the past year," said Scott Terrell, CEO of Beanstalk Digital, LLC. "We are excited to add Matt to the Leadership Team as CSO to help us develop a plan that builds upon our current momentum."

Prior to joining the Beanstalk Digital team, Murphy spent a majority of his career deploying large scale enterprise technology solutions for his customers. Most recently, he successfully exited via acquisition his Enterprise Social Media Command Center consulting firm that he founded in 2010, which provided design, implementation, hardware, software and ongoing managed services to more than 100 Social Media Command Centers in 55 countries around the globe.

"As Chief Strategy Officer for Beanstalk Digital, I will be able to leverage my past experience, particularly the experience I gathered in the past seven years, to help Beanstalk expand current services for their existing and future clients," said Murphy. "I am most optimistic about my ability to create a growth strategy that expands our account roster and continue revenue growth for the agency and our client-partners."

About Beanstalk Digital

Beanstalk Digital is a team made up of Dreamers, Thinkers, Makers and Doers whose mission is to offer exemplary design, development and marketing communication services to their roster of client-partners. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Beanstalk Digital has provided strategy, marketing, design, UX/UI and development services to Fortune 100 companies across the country for more than 10 years. www.beanstalkdigital.com

SOURCE Beanstalk Digital

Related Links

http://www.beanstalkdigital.com

