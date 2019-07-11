Beanstalk Digital Launches Beanstalk Predictive to Provide Robust Data Analytics Through AI-Driven Insights

DALLAS, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beanstalk Digital, a full-service agency headquartered in Dallas, Texas, today announced the launch of Beanstalk Predictive, led by Chief Strategy Officer Matt Murphy. The new entity will broaden the Beanstalk Digital service line with the ability to report and execute data-driven projects to optimize product, branding, content and ongoing marketing strategies to increase market share and returns for its client-partners.

Beanstalk Predictive, the new data arm of Beanstalk Digital, will deliver real-time insights and innovative technologies to their client-partners through AI-driven marketing and audience intelligence - both through a stunning, simple-to-use visualization platform that makes data understandable and actionable, as well as bespoke AI-based reports available by request.

"We are excited to partner with UK-based Buzz Radar as their exclusive, strategic provider for North America to generate actionable and useful information that will completely change the game for our client-partners," stated Murphy. "The strength in social and audience intelligence from the Buzz Radar partnership will help brands create truly powerful campaigns based on historical and real-time customer data to predict future actions."

"We're really excited to be partnering with Beanstalk Digital to combine our talents and uncover the next generation of AI-driven social and audience insights for US brands," said Patrick Charlton, Director and Co-founder of Buzz Radar. "We've spent a long time planning our move into the US and we think the Buzz Radar platform, combined with the considerable digital marketing expertise of Beanstalk Digital, will provide US brands with the most advanced and interactive insights into their consumers possible."

