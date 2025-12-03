Bear Cognition Launches AI-Powered Bid & Route Optimization Tool for USPS Contractors

New AI-powered tool brings clarity & automation to one of the nation's largest transportation networks, as Bear Cognition deepens engagement through the NSRMCA

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bear Cognition, Inc., a leading provider of AI-driven data intelligence and automation, today announced the launch of its Bid & Route Optimization Tool, a purpose-built solution designed to help USPS Highway Contract Route (HCR) contractors eliminate guesswork, reduce risk, and bid with clarity.

More than 1,300 USPS contractors manage almost 5,000 Highway Contract Routes nationwide, forming one of the largest and most operationally critical surface logistics networks in the United States. Yet much of the ecosystem still relies on PDF Statements of Work, manual spreadsheets, and inconsistent data sources during the bidding process; conditions that lead to inaccurate mileage estimates, unaccounted deadhead, miscalculated staffing and equipment needs, and costly post-award surprises.

Bear Cognition's advanced tool directly addresses these issues. AI extraction models and automated normalization pipelines convert inconsistent bidding documents into clean, structured data. Advanced routing logic and cost models then calculate mileage, fuel, labor, equipment, risk, and margin impact across multiple scenarios.

With built-in simulation capabilities, contractors can test assumptions, adjust operational variables, compare strategies, and generate polished, bid-ready outputs in minutes instead of hours or days.

"Contractors move America's mail, but they're doing it with processes never designed for this scale or complexity," said Philip Erdoes, Founder & CEO of Bear Cognition. "Our goal is straightforward: deliver clarity, speed, and a smarter way to evaluate opportunities. When contractors can make decisions confidently, the entire USPS surface transportation network benefits."

Supporting the Contractor Community Through NSRMCA:

To further support the contractor community, Bear Cognition has joined the National Star Route Mail Contractors Association (NSRMCA) Partnership Program. Through this engagement, the company will participate in key industry events, contribute to contractor education, and collaborate with leaders across the USPS transportation ecosystem. The partnership provides year-round visibility and direct opportunities to support operational improvements for mail delivery contractors nationwide.

Beyond USPS: A Broader Platform for Complex Logistics Bids:

The USPS-focused tool is built on Bear Cognition's Constellation One ecosystem and can be adapted for any logistics bid environment, including transportation, distribution, field services, and multi-location operations. Its data extraction, routing intelligence, and cost modeling capabilities form a reusable foundation for any organization dealing with complex routes and high-stakes bids.

About Bear Cognition:

Bear Cognition is an operational intelligence company. Through its Software with a Service (SwaS®) model, the company builds the data, automation, and intelligence layers that allow organizations to think, reason, and act with unprecedented speed. From logistics and manufacturing to energy and defense, Bear Cognition reduces decision latency and enables smarter, faster operations. Learn more at scm.bearcognition.com.

