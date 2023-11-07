BEAR CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC WELCOMES JONATHAN STERN AS MANAGING DIRECTOR

News provided by

Bear Creek Asset Management, LLC

07 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bear Creek Asset Management, LLC (Bear Creek") is pleased to announce the hire of Jonathan Stern as Managing Director. In his new role, Mr. Stern will contribute to Bear Creek's existing private fund investments. In addition to his position at Bear Creek, Jonathan will co-lead the development and growth of a discretionary private investment platform.

Mr. Stern has over 15 years of experience building business lines across a variety of sectors including housing, healthcare, energy, infrastructure, and municipal credit. He has accumulated expertise in distressed and performing credit, liquid securities and derivatives trading, and joint venture partnerships. 

Mr. Stern was previously a Managing Director at Fundamental Advisors LP located in New York.

ABOUT BEAR CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC

Bear Creek Asset Management, LLC ("Bear Creek") was formed in 2005 and is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission located in Denver, Colorado. 

Bear Creek provides investment advisory services to high-net-worth individuals, trusts, foundations, certain charitable organizations, corporations and other business entities specific to the needs of each client by focusing on supplying fixed income asset management.  Bear Creek also provides advisory services to several private funds, managed by Bear Creek affiliates. 

As of December 31, 2022, Bear Creek has approximately $6.1 billion of assets under management on a discretionary basis.

SOURCE Bear Creek Asset Management, LLC

