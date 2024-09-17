BEAR CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT WELCOMES ROBERT JACOBSEN AND ED CURLAND AS SENIOR ADVISORS

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bear Creek Asset Management, LLC ("Bear Creek") is pleased to announce the hire of Robert "Jake" Jacobsen and Ed Curland as Senior Advisors. In their new roles, Mr. Jacobsen and Mr. Curland will contribute to Bear Creek's operational, business development, and investment activities. With decades of combined experience in municipal finance and real assets, Mr. Jacobsen and Mr. Curland are expected to play pivotal roles in enhancing Bear Creek's strategic initiatives and expanding its investment capabilities.

There is a long history between the parties. Mr. Curland and Mr. Jacobsen previously spent 16 years at Merrill Lynch together where they developed lending and principal investing practices in the municipal market. Mr. Jacobsen also spent nine years working with Bear Creek Partner Jon Stern at a middle market private equity fund, where they co-led a real asset credit and equity investment strategy; Mr. Curland was a key counterparty to Mr. Jacobsen and Mr. Stern in housing, energy, and infrastructure investments.

"I'm thrilled to get the band back together at Bear Creek," said Jon Stern. "Jake, Ed, and I have a long history of partnering on investments and I'm excited about the immediate impact they will have on our platform."

Robert Jacobsen has over 40 years of professional experience in municipal finance, housing, energy, and lease transactions, along with other real asset verticals. He has previously held Managing Director roles at Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, and Fundamental Advisors, and currently serves on the Board of Managers for Greystone AF Manager LLC, overseeing a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds for multifamily, seniors, and student housing properties.

Ed Curland has over 40 years of experience as a lender, trader and principal investor in primarily municipal and not-for-profit credits. Over the past 25 years he was a Managing Director at Bank of America/Merrill Lynch where he was head of Municipal Capital Markets (MCM). At MCM he was responsible for the management of the $10 billion plus affordable housing, not-for-profit healthcare, infrastructure and alternative energy lending and municipal proprietary trading platform. He was also President of the $40 billion Blue Ridge Bank of America affiliate specializing in non-bank eligible investments.

ABOUT BEAR CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC

Bear Creek Asset Management, LLC ("Bear Creek") was formed in 2005 and is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission with offices in Denver and New York.

Bear Creek provides investment advisory services to high-net-worth individuals, trusts, foundations, certain charitable organizations, corporations and other business entities specific to the needs of each client by focusing on supplying fixed income asset management. Bear Creek also provides advisory services to several private funds, managed by Bear Creek affiliates.

As of June 30, 2024, Bear Creek has approximately $3 billion of assets under management on a discretionary basis.

