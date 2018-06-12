Bear Creek grants incentive stock options

VANCOUVER, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Bear Creek Mining (TSX Venture: "BCM") ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors has authorized and approved the grant of a total of 150,000 incentive stock options (the "Stock Options") under its incentive stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan") to certain directors of the Company, at an exercise price of Cdn $1.92 per share, exercisable on or before June 12, 2028, and subject to vesting provisions in accordance with the Stock Option Plan.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,