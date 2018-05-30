Bear Creek Mining Lists its Shares on Peruvian Stock Exchange

Tony Hawkshaw, President and CEO of Bear Creek comments, "We are pleased to list our shares on the BVL as our flagship Corani silver-lead-zinc project enters the final pre-development stages. Peruvian interest in the Corani project is high and we are excited to be able to provide a locally-focused and accessible avenue for South American investors to participate in Bear Creek's growth and future."

The BVL was founded in 1860. Today it is one of the most important markets in South America with 280 listed companies representing a cumulative market capitalization of approximately US $170 billion. Mining companies represent approximately 50% of the BVL's total market capitalization. The S&P/BVL Peru General Index, designed to serve as a broad benchmark for the Peruvian stock market, tracks 41 securities across a wide range of industry sectors and boasts a one-year annualized return of 37.6% and a three-year annualized return of 16.9%.

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the BVL; the opportunity this listing presents to South American investors; and, the stage of, and upcoming work at, the Corani project. These forward-looking statements are provided as of the date of this news release, or the effective date of the documents referred to in this news release, as applicable, and reflect predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events based on the Company's beliefs at the time the statements were made, as well as various assumptions made by and information currently available to them. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions on which they are based do not reflect future experience. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the expectations expressed in them. These risk factors may be generally stated as the risk that the assumptions and estimates expressed above do not occur, but specifically include, without limitation, risks relating to: the Company's ability to conduct work at the Corani project and the nature of the work planned; the market for and future trading of the Company's common shares on the BVL; and the additional risks described in the Company's latest Annual Information Form, and other disclosure documents filed by the Company on SEDAR. The foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking statements, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by the Company or on behalf of the Company, except as required by law.

The TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

