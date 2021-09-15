Bear Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Celebrates 40 Years

HUDSON, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bear Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center will celebrate its 40th year anniversary this month. Bear Creek opened September 15, 1981 and has been the leading healthcare provider in Pasco and surrounding counties.

"Our mission is to provide an excellent quality of care that is patient driven and provides a homelike environment. Our ultimate goal is to help individuals achieve their highest level of physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being," states Maria Owens-Wicker, NHA, Bear's Creek's Administrator

Bear Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Bear Creek has earned a 5 star overall rating and a 5 star in quality of resident care by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and is an award winning community. In March of 2019, Bear Creek was awarded the prestigious Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal of Approval is a symbol of quality that reflects an organization's commitment to providing safe and effective patient and resident care. Bear Creek has also received the 2017 Governor's Gold Seal of Approval, 2017 Regional Center of the year and 2017 HSM Center of the Year.

About Bear Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Bear Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is one of twenty-one health care communities in the Health Services Management portfolio, providing comprehensive inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services as well as long-term skilled nursing care in Hudson, Florida. To learn more: www.bearcreeknursingcenter.com

About Health Services Management

Health Services Management has extensive experience and a proven track record as an operator, manager, and owner of skilled nursing and long-term care communities since 2000 and currently operates nineteen skilled nursing facilities, and two assisted living communities in Florida, Texas, Indiana, and Tennessee. The Health Services Management network proudly employs more than 2,000 individuals and has developed multiple long-lasting strategic partnerships in each of the communities that it serves. The management team continuously seeks out and evaluates facilities for acquisition to provide continued company growth. https://www.HSMgroup.org

Media Contact: Laurie Stogniew

Bayshore Marketing Group

[email protected]

727-316-5578

