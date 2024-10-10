Bear Fight Whiskey Announces Partnership with "Suits" Star, Gabriel Macht

Award-Winning Whiskey Brand Joins Forces with Actor, Director and Producer for Creative Partnership

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bear Fight Whiskey, an award-winning Next Century Spirits brand, has officially partnered with actor, director and producer, Gabriel Macht. Known and beloved as Harvey Specter on the record-breaking, acclaimed show "Suits," Macht joins Bear Fight as a creative partner and equity stakeholder.

As a prolific creative, Macht will take center stage in the brand's inaugural commercial campaign debuting in early 2025. Macht's partnership will bring his signature charisma and sharp presence to the equally bold whiskey brand. Through this collaboration, Macht and team Bear Fight aim to unify established whiskey lovers and the whiskey curious alike, all revolving around the thought-provoking question: "What's your Bear Fight?"

"I've been a long-time whiskey fan, so linking arms with Bear Fight and Next Century Spirits was a compelling opportunity I was eager to jump on. I've always been drawn to projects that are bold and unique, and Bear Fight is no exception. The brand challenges tradition, bringing new-world methods and attributes to the spirits realm," said Macht, Bear Fight creative partner. "As a proud whiskey enthusiast, I'm excited to tap into my creativity and help define the Bear Fight brand while building a sense of connection and enjoying a few 'new' fashioneds along the way."

Bear Fight is a highly awarded whiskey brand renowned for its bold, yet approachable flavors, innovative whiskey making and biting sense of humor. Its portfolio includes two expressions: American Single Malt Whiskey, which uses three types of oak barrels to develop a distinct depth of flavor, and Kentucky Reserve Bourbon, which is finished in reposado tequila barrels.

"Partnering with Gabriel felt like a natural next step for Bear Fight. Ultimately, he is the Bear Fight brand personified: confident, sophisticated, elegant all while remaining approachable," said Anthony Moniello, Next Century Spirits Co-CEO. "Welcoming him to the team will help bolster this top-performing brand within the Next Century Spirits portfolio, helping deepen our trust as a multinational spirits company and exemplifying our ability to create best-in-class, award-winning spirits."

Macht is among exceptional company on the Bear Fight team, as Seth MacFarlane will continue as a founding investor along with entrepreneur and investor Matthew Bronfman, Valedor Partners and Next Century Spirits.

For more information, visit www.bearfightwhiskey.com and follow on Instagram: @BearFightWhiskey.

About Bear Fight Whiskey

Every triumph deserves a toast, and there's only one drink that truly embodies the spirit of victory: Bear Fight Whiskey. Bear Fight Whiskey is meticulously crafted to bring seasoned whiskey aficionados and newcomers alike together around a whiskey that's just damn good! Bear Fight is more than just a whiskey—it's a celebration in every sip.

About Next Century Spirits

Next Century Spirits (NCS), headquartered in Zebulon, North Carolina, is a full-service distilled spirits and marketing company. NCS specializes in the creation and processing of distilled spirits for private label, bulk and NCS-owned brands. Next Century Spirits owned brands have won numerous industry awards and the company was recognized as the 2021 North Carolina Distillery of the Year. Bear Fight American Single Malt Whiskey, an NCS-owned brand, is considered one of the top American Whiskies in the world according to New York International Spirits Competition (NYISC) and won a Double Gold & Best in Category Award which was cited in Forbes magazine. The expression also won Best in Category for a single malt under 12 years old at the World Whiskies Awards. NCS products are available to ship to customers across the globe.

NCS Brand Group focuses on the marketing and distribution of its owned brands which include Numbskull, a cool mint and chocolate flavored whiskey, Bear Fight Whiskey, Creek Water American Whiskey, and Caddy Clubhouse Cocktails. The company recently acquired brands from Southwest Spirits & Wine (SSW) which added Nue Vodka, The Other 49 Bourbon, Sixty Men Bourbon, Calamity Gin, Henderson Whiskey and George Ocean Rum to the portfolio.

