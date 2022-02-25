Bear Grylls Partners with Supplement Company 'Cardio Miracle' to Help Promote Good Heart Health and Physical Longevity

SANDY, Utah, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Nutraceuticals, maker of nitric oxide-boosting supplement Cardio Miracle, and global adventurer, best-selling author, and television star Bear Grylls are partnering to highlight the benefits of good supplementation to support a healthy body and active lifestyle.

As one of the most recognized faces of survival and outdoor adventure, Grylls knows the importance of good heart health and the role nitric oxide (NO) plays in his own health.

Credit: Bear Grylls Ventures

"The physicality needed for adventure and surviving in the wild, means looking after my body and fueling it properly. I work hard to stay as healthy and fit as I can, and I know that good nutrition and daily use of Cardio Miracle play a key part in keeping me strong and active." Bear said. "There is no doubt that I feel significantly stronger since using Cardio Miracle and I am proud to partner with the company to help people experience similar health and longevity."

Cardio Miracle supplies Grylls with his daily supplement and is pleased to work with him to showcase the benefits of the product on leading a healthier lifestyle. Bear will embark on a media tour later this spring on behalf of Cardio Miracle and continue to tout the benefits of a daily boost of nitric oxide.

Backed by Science

Based on a 1998 Nobel Peace-prize winning discovery, Cardio Miracle has tapped into the health benefits of nitric oxide to help men and women of all ages maintain blood pressure, support a strong cardiovascular system, and address many other health issues affected by compromised immune systems and neural networks.

In the mid-1980s, a medical breakthrough discovered a molecule known as nitric oxide that could improve overall heart health. Then, after a 1998 Nobel Peace prize winning discovery, men and women of all ages started tapping into the health benefits of nitric oxide.

The research noted that nitric oxide is a signaling molecule in the cardiovascular system. Basically, it helps open blood vessels, increases blood flow, and therefore helps with overall heart health. The benefits in action include improved workout recovery, increased immunity, and better mental clarity.

Food for Thought

The human body's ability to produce nitric oxide naturally decreases as people age and health risks increase, note scientists. There are a number of super-foods that boost NO naturally, including carrots, berries, sweet potato and citrus fruits, to name a few. However, Cardio Miracle is a great-tasting powder that can be mixed with a variety of your favorite drinks and smoothies. Research has shown that Cardio Miracle, for less than the cost of a cup of coffee, provides more fuel to boost nitric oxide production than any amount of fruits and vegetables you could possibly eat daily.

The product has 53 ingredients and 770 mechanisms of action providing whole-food bioavailable nutrients delivered all each serving. Supplementing one's diet with Cardio Miracle daily is a great way to produce the nitric oxide necessary to help lower blood pressure, decrease the risk of a heart attack, increase circulation and a realize variety of other health benefits.

Dr. Shama Kajiji, CEO of Emergent Systems Analytics, and Anton Filli, PhD, its leading chemist, have recently conducted numerous cutting-edge in silico studies utilizing artificial intelligence which highlight the deep and profound biological benefits of increased NO in the body via the Cardio Miracle powder. They discovered that Cardio Miracle's unique blend of ingredients not only increased NO production, but also significant Vitamin D activation and efficacy. Additionally, says Dr. Filli, "It also helps stop the progression of atherosclerosis, which is the thickening or hardening of the arteries caused by buildup of plaque in the inner lining of an artery – the precursor to many heart-related issues." *

"Through robust research, we have discovered that increasing nitric oxide is integral in lowering the risk of certain heart diseases," Dr. Kajiji said. "We have found that Cardio Miracle is one of the finest and most comprehensive nitric oxide supplements in the world."

"Whether you are a world-class adventurer like Bear, a weekend warrior or just looking to improve your overall health, nitric oxide has proven to increase vitality," said John Hewlett, Evolution Nutraceuticals CEO and Cardio Miracle founder. "Young, old, and in between, our bodies need more nutrient-dense foods and nitric oxide. Cardio Miracle is made from the highest quality ingredients to serve you, your wellbeing and dynamic health."





About Cardio Miracle

Cardio Miracle is a science-based supplement company on a mission to dramatically improve human health. Backed by the most robust, cutting-edge, research, its proprietary supplements include nature's finest ingredients shown to enrich life and address the foundations and complications of chronic and illnesses. Cardio Miracle's unique formula provides a dual-pathway delivery system for nitric oxide production and efficacy, combining the most comprehensive research involving Arginine, Citrulline, Ornithine, Carnitine, Taurine, Ribose, Quercitin and more than 43 other natural ingredients. John Hewlett, formulator of Cardio Miracle, invested over 9 years of research and travel to meet with the preeminent scientists, doctors, and nutritionists in the world on the topic nitric oxide production. Learn more at cardiomiracle.com.

