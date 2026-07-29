Bear Icebox Communications Builds on Growth Momentum with Strategic Leadership Expansion

Veteran business journalist Renita Young joins the award-winning agency amid continued investments in talent, operations and executive communications

CHICAGO, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bear Icebox Communications today announced the appointment of Renita Young as Account Director, the latest milestone in the agency's continued growth as it expands its senior leadership team, client portfolio and strategic communications capabilities.

From left to right: Susan Stoga, DeAnna Spoerl, Bob Spoerl, Renita Young, Sean Wille Bear Icebox awards and recognitions

Founded in 2016, Bear Icebox has grown into one of the nation's fastest-growing independent strategic communications agencies, recently earning recognition as O'Dwyer's No. 2 Fastest-Growing Public Relations Agency in the United States and No. 1 Fastest-Growing Small Agency. The firm has also been named an Inc. Power Partner for three consecutive years, reflecting its continued growth and commitment to delivering measurable business outcomes for clients.

"Our growth has never been about getting bigger for the sake of getting bigger," said Bob Spoerl, president and CEO of Bear Icebox Communications. "It's about building a team of experienced counselors who become indispensable business partners to our clients. Renita has spent her career on both sides of the newsroom—as a respected business journalist and now as a strategic communicator. That perspective is invaluable and perfectly aligns with the kind of senior counsel our clients expect."

Young joins Bear Icebox following an accomplished career as an award-winning business journalist and communications strategist. She previously served as a business reporter for Bloomberg, where she won the Association for Women in Communications Clarion Award for Radio Feature Story and First Place in Radio Enterprise Reporting for the Journalists Association of New York. She served as an anchor and reporter for Schwab Network and WBBM Newsradio, covering financial markets, the economy and corporate news for national and regional audiences. She was also a web producer for CBS News Chicago. Additionally, she is currently an adjunct professor at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, where she helps prepare the next generation of journalists and communicators.

"Whether in the newsroom, on-air, in the classroom or on stage, my work has always centered on helping people find and strengthen their voice. I'm thrilled to bring my experience from some of the world's most respected newsrooms to Bear Icebox Communications." Young says, "Joining Bear Icebox is a natural evolution of my career, allowing me to combine my passion for journalism, strategic communications, shaping meaningful thought leadership and empowering others to amplify their voices and influence. I'm deeply grateful to Bob and DeAnna Spoerl and Sean Wille for this opportunity, and I'm excited for what's ahead!"

As Account Director, Young will provide senior strategic counsel to executive leadership teams, lead integrated communications programs, provide editorial oversight for multiplatform content, oversee client service and mentor agency talent. Her appointment reflects Bear Icebox's continued investment in experienced leadership as demand grows for executive reputation, thought leadership and strategic communications counsel.

Young's position is the latest in a series of strategic investments by Bear Icebox. Following its acquisition of Carson Stoga Communications at the end of 2025, which expanded the firm's executive reputation capabilities, the agency promoted Sean Wille to Vice President of Operations and Strategy, where he draws on his hospitality and consumer packaged goods (CPG) background to help drive operational excellence, strategic growth and an exceptional client experience.

During the first half of 2026, Bear Icebox continued to expand its national client portfolio across enterprise technology, cybersecurity, professional and financial services, manufacturing, healthcare and infrastructure while seeing increased demand for executive reputation, thought leadership, analyst relations, AI-informed communications and integrated strategic communications services.

About Bear Icebox Communications

Founded in 2016, Bear Icebox Communications is a Chicago-based strategic communications agency that helps organizations build authority, protect reputation and accelerate growth through earned media, executive reputation, thought leadership, analyst relations, content strategy and AI-informed communications programs. Serving clients across technology, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and other innovation-driven industries, Bear Icebox is recognized as one of the nation's fastest-growing independent communications agencies. Learn more at www.bearicebox.com.

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SOURCE Bear Icebox Communications