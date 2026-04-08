Bear Icebox Communications Promotes Sean Wille to Vice President, Strategy + Operations as Firm Continues Growth in Its 10th Year

Wille will spearhead strategy and operations, including a focus on hospitality branding and public relations

CHICAGO, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bear Icebox Communications (BICOM), a full-service strategic PR and communications firm, today announces the promotion of Sean Wille to Vice President, Strategy + Operations as the firm continues to expand its services into hospitality branding and PR. Wille held the role of Director of Operations since October 2024.

As VP, Wille will spearhead the firm's expansion while working closely with the team to provide strategic support to clients in professional and financial services, manufacturing, industrial tech and franchising. Prior to joining BICOM, Wille served as Director of Marketing and Operations at Stand Eat Drink Hospitality Group, where he helped drive a period of rapid growth, expansion and strong customer loyalty, bringing expertise in brand management and marketing under Fortune 500 leadership.

"It's been an honor working with the team to build a strong foundation helping brands tell stories that move markets and shape perception," Wille said. "As we expand further into hospitality branding and PR, there's an incredible opportunity to bring that same strategic, results-driven approach to an industry built on experience and connection. I'm excited to work alongside our team to deepen our capabilities, build new partnerships, and help hospitality brands stand out in an increasingly competitive landscape."

This promotion comes on the heels of BICOM's acquisition of Carson Stoga Communications earlier this year, which further expanded the agency's strategy-led communication offerings. As Bear Icebox celebrates its 10th anniversary, this leadership expansion positions the team to broaden the reach of Chicago brands and continue highlighting national narratives as excitement around the city builds.

"Since joining Bear Icebox, Sean's strategic thinking and operational leadership has driven real growth–for our clients and the agency," said Bob Spoerl, BICOM's CEO and co-founder. "This promotion reflects both the impact he's already made and the role he'll play in our next phase. As we expand our focus on hospitality branding and PR, his ability to align strategy, operations, and creative execution will be instrumental in helping us deliver even greater value to clients."

Founded in 2016, Bear Icebox Communications has grown into a trusted communications partner for B2B brands. The agency has earned recognition as a 3x Inc. Magazine Power Partner Award Winner, a top performer on Clutch.co, PRNews Platinum PR Awards Finalist and has been featured in outlets such as Entrepreneur Magazine and The PR Net.

Bear Icebox is also a member of IPREX, one of the world's leading global networks of independent public relations agencies, enabling the agency to provide clients with expanded global capabilities while maintaining the agility and personalized service of an independent firm. The partnership also reflects Bear Icebox's commitment to collaboration, best practices and delivering world-class communications counsel to organizations operating in an increasingly interconnected global marketplace.

For more information about Bear Icebox, visit https://www.bearicebox.com/

About Bear Icebox

Bear Icebox Communications is a Chicago-based strategic communications and public relations agency that helps companies and organizations break through with clear messaging and campaigns built for results. The award-winning agency partners with clients in professional and financial services, manufacturing, industrial tech, franchising, and hospitality, leading with a strategy-driven mindset tailored to each brand's needs. Bear Icebox's team of honey-grabbing bears supports mid-sized companies and legacy brands by raising awareness and turning that attention into revenue and business growth. Learn more at BearIcebox.com.

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SOURCE Bear Icebox Communications